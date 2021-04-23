Cranial Devices Inc.Won $ 75,000 in Virtual Technology Tournaments





University Park, Pennsylvania Invent Penn States 2021 Virtual Tech Tournament showcases eight of Pennsylvania’s most devastating innovations and early-stage startups from university research firms. Start-ups and inventors have pitched their technology to a three-member jury to get a chance to win the $ 75,000 grand prize.

The jury for the event was Upfront Associate Alice Cheng. Ilana Diamond, Managing Partner of 412 Venture Fund. Bruce Shook, CEO of Vesper Medical.

The $ 75,000 Grand Prize Cranial Devices Inc. (CDI) was headed by Barryfell, a consultant in the Surgical Innovation Group of the Department of Surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hercy Medical Center. He co-founded CDI with Dr. Randy Harrack, a professor of surgery at Penn State College of Medicine.

The two were previously acquired by Zimmer-Biomet in 2019 at startup SIG Medical Corp. Won the first Tech Tournament in 2016.

Fell and Haluck co-founded CDI to advance the technology of Penn State University called HydroFix, an advanced surgical shunt system used to treat normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) in adults. Hydrocephalus is a disease caused by too much cerebrospinal fluid around the brain. Symptoms of NPH are often confused with Alzheimer’s disease, but they can often be remedied by placing a shunt. However, hydrocephalus shunts have the highest failure rate of any medical implant currently on the market. HydroFix shunts are designed to mitigate many of the risks associated with current shunts on the market, providing durable treatment solutions for NPH patients.

In addition to CDI, two other companies have won awards.

GradienT came in second and was awarded $ 50,000 for TemperSure, a stability screening platform for risk-informed drug development.

Most of the time and money spent developing biopharmacy is used to predict which drug is the most stable and has the longest shelf life from a vast library of candidates. Under the leadership of Brad Rogers, a postdoctoral fellow at Penn State University’s Everly Science University, GradienT saves both time and economic costs of biological drug development by increasing the shelf life and expiration certainty of drugs. We aim to reduce it.

ElkosRx won third place and $ 25,000 in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) for the underlying pathophysiology of diabetic wounds.

Dr. Patricia McLaughlin, Joseph Sassani, and Ian Zagon of Pennsylvania State Medical University have developed an easy-to-manufacture, cost-effective topical treatment for DFU that improves healing time and skin integrity.

Erica Swift, Operations Director at Penn State University’s Center for Medical Innovation, said the tech tournament never disappoints and presents outstanding innovations born from Penn State University’s research. At Center for Medical Innovation, we are honored to have selected the technologies that have helped us evolve from research translation to commercial use. Tech Tournament provides these early-stage start-ups with exposure and funding to accelerate their ability to move to the clinic and influence patient care.

The additional startups participating in the 2021 Tech Tournament are:

A biobase of rare earth elements presented by Joseph Cotruvo (Professor of Eberly College of Science) who developed a protein-based method for extracting rare earths, a group of 17 metals labeled as important materials by the US Department of Energy. Extraction Due to the lack of sustainable domestic supply, despite their technical importance. Presented by Catherine Lawson, a graduate student in engineering, HydroSapient is accelerating global access to reliable and low-cost water resources to enable sustainable development. Respana Therapeutics Inc., published by Michele Washko, has developed a new therapeutic approach for treating influenza complications and other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Vitamin K fermentation, presented by Ali Demirci (Professor of Agricultural and Biotechnology), makes MK-7, which is involved in the prevention of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease, more widely accessible and affordable to consumers by addressing current restrictions. We are aiming for a reasonable price. Large-scale production. Presented by Nate Watson, a graduate student in the Faculty of Engineering, xForm Technologies will create autonomous construction solutions for the construction industry, including precast concrete makers and universities.

Companies participating in the 2021 Tech Tournament are Ben Franklin TechCelerator, Invent Penn State I-Corps Program, Penn State Small Business Development Center, and Medical Innovation Center.

Video recordings of all Venture & IP Conferences, including Tech Tournaments, are available on the Invent Penn State YouTube channel.

For more information about Pennsylvania State University, please visit invent.psu.edu.

To see more of Pennsylvania State University’s technology under development, visit IPNavigator.psu.edu. To see more startups related to Pennsylvania State University, visit StartupNavigator.psu.edu.

