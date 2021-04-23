Strange Metal Gear Solid 2 Twitter Bullying Continues Video





The weird Twitter account seems to be teasing fans about some upcoming news about Metal Gear Solid 2, and fans want a remake.

Metal Gear Solid 2 was released in 2001 and is a critical and commercially successful classic title. Konami hasn’t said anything about Metal Gear since its last title in the 2018 series, Metal Gear Survive, but rumors about the possibility of remakes of some of the most popular Metal Gear titles, especially Metal Gear Solid 2. Is widespread.

It seems that the wishes of the fans will come true soon. A new Twitter account named Tom Olsen, who claims to be a “Big Shell” technician, tweeted to appear to make fun of something new in Metal Gear.

Tom Olsen’s latest tweet includes a static cover video of the familiar location of Metal Gear Solid 2 in first person. A language that may contain more hidden clues for fans. The account has begun to build quite a few followers of Metal Gear fans who are happy to play with. For fans, it also serves as a sign of hope for Metal Gear, as concerns about the series have increased after the inadvertent cancellation of the Metal Gear Solid board game.

Well, I don’t remember shooting this. I don’t know where it came from.

I had a pretty crazy dream about getting on a boat down the West Side last night. Maybe it’s from a head injury? Doc said I had a mild concussion. It’s pretty weird! https://t.co/aepoaAAa5w

— Tom Olsen (@TheTomOlsen) April 22, 2021

It’s unclear exactly what the account is aiming for. Many fans want to announce that the new studio will start developing the series of games. However, the video of the tweet appears to be from the old title. Due to a recent leak, it seems very likely that some Metal Gear Solid remakes are under development. Some fans who respond to tweets theorize that the first-person view of the footage and floating movements may be a sign of a VR remake of Metal Gear Solid 2, which has undergone various reactions.

Whatever Tom Olsen’s account is aiming for, it’s good to have something that Metal Gear Solid fans are looking forward to. The marketing method is a bit unusual, but the game is probably not abandoned, as it’s a shame for a series that has as much impact on the gaming industry as Metal Gear Solid simply disappears. Hopefully, fans don’t have to wait too long to see exactly what Tom Olsen is talking about.

TheMetal Gear Solid HD Collection is available on PS3, PS Vita and Xbox 360 and has a new remake rumored to be under development.

