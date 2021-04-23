WordPress plugin for Google Web Stories updated with embed feature





Google has updated the official web story plugin for WordPress to add the ability to embed content in web pages.

We’ve provided robust creation tools since the release of the Web Stories plugin, but users have been working on embedding their content on their own.

WordPress site owners can now use the same tools to create web stories and embed them. This update also provides the ability to embed web stories from other sites.

The plugin update not only makes it easier to embed, but also allows you to integrate your web story into the theme customization process, making it available in the classic editor.

Here are the details on how to embed a web story using a plugin.

Web Story Gutenberg Block

To embed a web story in a WordPress web page, first insert a web story block.

This block gives site owners three options for embedding web stories in web pages or blog posts.

Latest Stories: View the latest stories with filtering and sorting options. The list is automatically updated as new stories are published. Selected Stories: Shows a list of carefully selected stories. Single Story: Embed a single story by specifying a URL.

The site owner is then asked to choose how to display the web story. Options are carousels, grids, or lists.

With this new web story block, you can view your story wherever you can use the block.

The Web Stories WordPress plugin provides built-in integration for all WordPress core default themes. Several third-party themes, such as the Astra theme, Neve theme, and Newspack theme, also provide web story integration.

This will allow more site owners to use web stories, which is an effective way to diversify the source of organic traffic.

Web stories appear in search results and more recently in Google Discover. This gives site owners more ways to find their content across Google.

Think about how great a site is that dominates the first page of search results with web stories and traditional web content.

Web stories are currently displayed in Google Search & Discover in the US, India and Brazil. Search proponent John Mueller says that as more sites start using web stories, web stories can spread to more countries.

For site owners who aren’t sure whether to add a web story to their content marketing strategy, see this web story guide for marketers created by Helen Pollitt. It may answer most of the questions people have about the benefits of using this content format.

See this Brodie Clark guide for less obvious SEO tips on using web stories. Teach site owners how to add metadata, schema markup, and more, and how to track web story performance in Google Analytics.

Finally, site owners should be aware that the quality of their web stories is important when they appear in search results. Google has explicitly warned site owners not to use web stories as teasers for other content, stating that they will not be ranked in search results.

Source: Google Web Creators

