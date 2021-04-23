ChristianaCare, a high-mark partner of a technology-focused VBC venture





On Wednesday, Christiana Care and Highmark Health announced a new collaboration they say will increase patient outcomes and affordability in healthcare by removing extra costs from care delivery.

Important Reasons The joint venture’s goal, according to Christiana Care and Highmark Health, is to align the expertise of each of the two organizations to develop a “new model of continuous, data and technology-driven value-based care.” is.

They call the new model “a fundamental departure from the transactional service pricing model that underpins much of American healthcare.”

The first plan for a new collaboration is to launch what is called the Solution Design Center. It builds analytical technologies that help improve quality, streamline efficiency, and improve the consumer and provider experience.

Another factor is the creation of a new telemedicine center to develop and deploy new telemedicine features for primary and specialty care, officials say they will improve access and results while reducing care costs. Says.

“The Solution Design Center differs from any other center because it combines expertise and data from both providers and payers to go beyond what major healthcare system innovation centers can usually do. “Dr. Ken L said. Silverstein, the attending physician executive of Christiana Cares.

“This combination unleashes the holistic view and allows us to see the opportunities and implications that can have both consequences and costs.”

The two organizations have stated that they have promised a 10-year collaboration to be overseen by a board of directors from both companies, but emphasize that the joint venture is not a merger or exclusive agreement.

Bigger Trends Christiana Care and Highmark Health say they hope that some of the innovations developed through collaboration can ultimately have national impact.

The first and greatest impact is on patients in Delaware, where ChristianaCare is based and Highmark operates a health insurance company. These organizations began working together in 2019, focusing on value-based payment contracts to improve the care and wellness of Medicaid patients in the state.

The goal of the new joint venture is to use data and technology wearable or home monitoring, video visits, and secure text messages smarter to create models of care that meet individual health needs between bookings.

Data intensive care management is another important factor, and ChristianaCare has focused on it since launching the CareVio platform in 2013.

Other recent initiatives include a 2019 project with Medtronic, with a particular focus on technical interventions to address chronic diseases such as heart failure and diabetes.

In another virtual care project in October this year, the healthcare system developed a new Alexa skill for home care patients, allowing smart speakers to ask questions about prescription medications, exercise, and more. (Listen to Christiana Care CIO Randy Gaboriault talking about that in the video below.)

On the Record “We are providing care to create a new healthcare ecosystem that enables continuous, data-driven, better health and higher quality care that is accessible at a more affordable price. We are rethinking our payment methods, “says Dr. Janice. Christiana Care President and CEO E. Nevin said in a statement announcing the new Highmark collaboration.

“It’s a problem-solving company that removes costs and inefficiencies from the system and coordinates everything that’s right for the patient,” she added. “It enables a much stronger and lasting connection between people and their healthcare providers, builds lasting relationships, achieves fairness in health, and creates health for people to prosper. I will. “

Deborah L. Rice Johnson, President of Himark, said: In a statement, Inc.

“We believe that there is a generational opportunity to shape the future of healthcare. By doing so, healthcare will be more sustainable and better health for the people and communities we serve. Offers.”

