Get the latest Apple products on T-Mobile





The new iPad Pro model has just been announced by Apple along with the new purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and AirTag. And today, T-Mobile has revealed that all of these new devices are heading for Un-Carrier.

Overall, there are three new iPad models revealed. The US model has both eSIM and millimeter waves. These devices are available at the following prices with 24-month billing credits under T-Mobile’s interest-free device installment plan.

Apple iPad Pro 11 – $ 30 / month ($ 279.99 down, full retail price: $ 999.99) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 – $ 30 / month ($ 579.99 down, full retail price $ 1,299.99)

Orders for these iPad models will begin on Friday, April 30th. They work with T-Mobiles Advanced LTE, T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G, and Ultra Capacity 5G networks. You can pair with any of the T-Mobiles Magenta Unlimited Tablet Plans for $ 20 per month.

The best thing about today’s announcement is that both the new iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available with the T-Mobiles Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade. If you are interested in getting one of your new phones, you have the following options:

Get iPhone 12 for Free with Trade-in for iPhone 11 Most Older iPhone Models Trade-in for iPhone 12 at Half Price — iPhone 7-10 Older Trade-in for iPhone 12 Mini for Half Price — Going back to the original. Yes, it is also applicable to iPhone 3GS.

Orders for this device can begin tomorrow, April 23rd. There are no additional port-in or line requirements.

And finally, T-Mobile announced the new AirTag. This allows you to find what’s important in the Apples Find My app. AirTag takes advantage of the globally available Find My network to find misplaced items, whether they’re near or out of Bluetooth range. It also keeps your location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption.

AirTags are available in one of four packs. It has IP67 waterproof performance. Apple also makes accessories such as polyurethane loops, leather loops, and leather keyrings available.

For more information on these new devices, please visit Apple’s official website.

Source: T-Mobile

