PS5-only game returns take the DualSense controller to the next level





The PS5 exclusive game Returnal’s DualSense haptics have been featured in a reviewer’s video and seem to take the experience to the next level.

Returnal, a PS5 exclusive title DualSense haptics, is so detailed that players can experience the world of Atropos in an exciting way. Return, third-person roguelike adventures are becoming a horrifying experience, but the details of the game can be a big hit. Developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PlayStation 5 game is a psychological horror experience in which the main character of the game, Selene, struggles to overcome aliens and return home, plunging into a tragic life-death cycle. .. Action may be the centerpiece of the title, but one reviewer found it fun to see how DualSense controllers pull them into the world.

The return was released on April 30th, and the trailer introduced many of the alien planets that Serene realized she was trapping herself. One return trailer reveals horrifying monsters and tentacles that prevent Serene from reaching her goal, while another focuses on the story the player experiences. Now that the game is about to go on sale, reviewers are getting an early copy. Gameplay is important, but it focuses on other details about Returnalare.

In a tweet by Blessing Adeoye Jr., the host / producer of The Blessing Show revealed the incredible tactile sensation provided by the DualSense controller. Shown in a video released by Adeoye Jr., the DualSense controller vibrates the sensation of raindrops on Returnal.

In the preview, I said I “feel” the raindrops on the Dualsense and idk.

Please make a sound. The sound you hear is Dualsense on my desk. pic.twitter.com/YxSjWzRY6B

— Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@ BlessingJr) April 22, 2021

The viewer can’t feel the controller for himself yet, but the sound of the vibrations clearly gives the impression that it’s raining. Tactile feedback is futuristic and will work well to take players to the horrifying atmosphere of Returnal and the planet of Atropos. However, Returnal isn’t the only game that uses DualSense technology. Hood: Outlaws & Legends offers advanced DualSense capabilities on PS5 to create immersive experiences. The future of game haptics looks bright. Features may be further detailed as future releases are fully utilized.

If Returnal’s raindrops give off such a realistic feel, the developer may have added some more DualSense tricks to the game. Fighting aliens can be as immersive as possible in the vibrations and sounds of the DualSense. Returnal’s mobs are probably so diverse that we hope the DualSense feature will take that into account and make the fight against different aliens feel unique. Perhaps DualSense will be revealed in other ways when the player eventually gets a Returnal and jumps into the dangerous world of Atropos.

Returns will only be available on PlayStation 5 on April 30th.

Source: Blessing Adeoye Jr./Twitter

