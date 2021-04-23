Houston Startup Raises Executives, Deloitte Opens Awards App, SDO Name Leader, and Other Innovation News





It’s no secret that Texas has long been a leader in energy production, but it’s surprising to know that Texas is the country’s leader in wind power, producing 28% of all wind power in the United States in 2019. maybe.

We are not only producing large quantities of renewable energy, but also consuming it more and more.

In contrast to the satirical portrayal of Texas people in mainstream culture, a recent study by the University of Houston revealed that four out of five Texas people believe that the climate crisis is a reality. ..

More and more households are deciding to switch to 100% renewable energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. And this recruitment is not limited to core cities. We are witnessing a variety of expansions in smaller, more rural markets.

For these and other reasons, Valve, one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies offering 100% renewable energy, chose Texas as its first home in the United States. Texas is experiencing even faster growth than it was in the early days of the UK.

One of the many reasons Texas has rapidly adopted our simpler, cheaper and more environmentally friendly energy is that we no longer have to choose whether to consider budget and climate. Sadly, the progress made by the state after the recent winter storm can be knocked back.

After the country witnessed a massive shutdown of Texas during a winter storm, our state leaders, of course, immediately feel the pressure to “do something.”

We share the leader’s determination to avoid another crisis of this magnitude, but we are concerned that Texas is heading in the wrong direction. In a crazy rush to avoid another catastrophe, some regulators and politicians mistakenly accused renewable energy sources of shutting down.

Many media and energy experts are overwhelmingly refuting these claims. The AP fact check described efforts to blame renewable energy sources as “false explanations.” And their conclusions are not limited to them.

According to a Reuters fact check, “these claims are misleading because they keep responsibility for the crisis away from what seems to be the root cause so far … State issues Primarily due to problems surrounding independent power grids. The cold affected not only renewable energies, but all types of fuels. “

Determining what went wrong is not a game of blame. Proper diagnosis is essential for problem solving. Also, neglecting a thorough analysis can have serious consequences. Currently, many legislative solutions are floating around the State Capitol, which will shift criticism and consequences to renewable energy.

These proposals will increase the financial burden on Texas consumers who are still recovering from the storm and hinder new investment in renewable energy. And perhaps even more worrisome, they are not properly addressing the root cause of the winter storm energy crisis, exposing Texas people to another meltdown.

Texas’ leadership in renewable energy production was by no means a small feat, not a coincidence. For 20 years, our parliamentarians have made strategic decisions that will lead to advances in renewable energy production, benefiting in terms of employment, economic growth, energy reliability, sustainability and even the state’s reputation. I did.

We are in crisis, but Texas doesn’t have to choose between reliability, affordability and sustainability. You can provide reliable and green energy, stop another crisis before it reoccurs, and invest in renewable energy.

Continuing to promote the policies that have pushed Texas to its leadership position unleashes even more investment and innovation. It’s good for Texas, for the Texas people, and for the planet.

When observing Earth Day, we encourage leaders to consider their potential. Instead of turning the clock back, use it as an opportunity to further innovate this storm.

——

Vinnie Campo is the general manager of Bulb US, a new type of energy company that aims to make energy simpler, cheaper and more environmentally friendly by providing renewable energy to its members from Texas wind and solar. .. He is based in Texas.

