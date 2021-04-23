Sony wearable air conditioners make more sense than ever – BGR





When Sony launched its first personal air conditioner last summer, it seemed like an unnecessary gimmick that helped ease your suffering in the heat of the summer. Already almost everywhere you go — you can’t go everywhere with the coronavirus pandemic rage. But as we prepare to embrace another scorching summer season, this device makes more sense than ever. This spring was much colder than expected, causing frustrating daily temperature fluctuations. Soon, summer begins with intolerable temperatures that miss the cold months of the year.

The good news is that Sony already has a second portable AC unit that costs about $ 140. The bad news is that we only sell Reon Pocket 2 in Japan.

A personal AC device connected to your smartphone can be worn on your back using accessories placed around your neck. That’s if you want to use it in your ordinary clothes that aren’t adapted to your personal AC unit. However, if you’re buying clothing designed to hold your Reon Pocket 2 as described above, you don’t need a neckpiece to secure your gadget to the top of your back.

Sony Reon Pocket2 Personal AC and neckband accessories.Image Source: Sony

In its announcement, Sony explained that the Reon Pocket 2 has enhanced cooling and heating thanks to a newly designed circuit that allows more power to be supplied to the thermo module. According to Sony, this gadget has about twice the endothermic performance of its predecessor. The part that comes into direct contact with the skin is made of stainless steel instead of silicone in the Leon pocket.

Reon Pocket 2 is resistant to sweat and dripping and can be used for a variety of outdoor activities such as light exercise such as walking and golf. Since the pandemic isn’t over yet, many people want to spend as much time outdoors as possible during the summer, so individual AC units like the Reon Pocket 2 may help.

Like the previous version, the new Reon Pocket connects to the smartphone app via Bluetooth. The software can interpret contextual data such as temperature and activity type and adjust the appropriate temperature level.

The Reon Pocket 2 has a built-in rechargeable battery and can be used for up to 4 hours in level 1 in cool and warm modes. When you move to the highest intensity mode (level 4), you will have a maximum of 1.5 hours and 2 hours, respectively. The product page also includes a quote for pairing the AC unit with a portable 3,350mAh battery. You can get up to 3 hours of Level 4 cooling or up to 10 hours of warm mode. However, continued use will be stopped after 1 hour. The real problem here is that the charging cable is connected from the back to the external battery.

Sony Leon Pocket 2 personal AC unit design.Image Source: Sony

Unfortunately, Sony has not announced plans to make the gadget available outside Japan. The press release and product page correspond to the Japanese market where Reon Pocket 2 is already available for purchase. The retail price of the AC unit is 14,850 yen ($ 140) and does not include special underwear that can be stored. Sony says on its website that Reon Pocket buyers can find compatible clothing from several apparel brands such as Descente, Le Coq Sportif and Munsingwear.

