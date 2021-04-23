Xiaomi Mi 11X Series, Mi 11 Ultra Launched Today in India: Live Stream Details, Expected Specifications





Xiaomi is ready to launch a new product in India today. The company has already announced that it will launch three smartphones, including the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. There are also plans to launch a new Mi Q LED TV with a 75-inch display. Xiaomi promises that users will get a cinematic and thrilling sound experience on this TV. The price of the Mi 11X series is expected to be in the segment of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

Xiaomi Mi 11 X Series Launched in India: How to Watch Live Streams

The Xiaomi Mi11 X Series India will be available today at 12:00 PM. This is a virtual event that will be livestreamed through the company’s YouTube channel. I’ve embedded a live stream link below so you can see the event here.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Series, Mi 11 Ultra: Expected Price

A tipster @Gadgetsdata reported on Twitter that the Mi11X could be priced at Rs 29,990 with an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is available for Rs 31,990. The price of the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is said to be 36,990 rupees for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and 38,990 rupees for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The price of the Mi11 Ultra is currently unknown, but its basic variant is available in China. 5999 RMB (about 67,000 rupees).

Xiaomi Mi11X and Mi11X Pro: Expected Specifications

The Mi 11X series is considered to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 series. Through a teaser, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11X will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which also powers the recently launched OnePlus 9R smartphone. According to Leak, the Mi 11X Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Both devices are expected to feature a 6.67 inch FHD + Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The rumored factory claims that there may be a 4,250mAh battery under the hood. The company may ship a 33W quick charger with its smartphone. You can also share the front 20MP selfie camera. Both mobile phones are said to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the back, it is said that a Pro model equipped with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro lens will appear. A regular model could have a 48MP primary sensor, and according to Leak, the other two lenses remain the same.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Expected specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, may have a 6.81-inch sAMOLED display with QHD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus. It may be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. Backed up by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 fast storage.

For optics, the Mi 11 Ultra is believed to have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary sensor with OIS. It is reportedly paired with a 48MP Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and a 48MP Sony ultra-wide-angle sensor. A leak on the front suggests that there is a 20MP camera. The flagship phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery that supports 67W high-speed wired and wireless charging.

