Virtual Venture & IP Conference introduces disruptive technologies and innovations





The Invent Penn State Venture & IP Conference, one of the largest tech startup conferences in the Mid-Atlantic region of University Park, Pennsylvania, welcomed virtually more than 500 attendees from April 15th to 16th.

The conference brought together more than 80 startups and more than 50 venture capital investors from across the country, focusing on high-growth and emerging market innovation to drive collaboration, investment and acceleration of startups. Popular at the conference, the Venture Connection speed dating platform hosted more than 600 conferences between investment-seeking start-ups and venture capital investors.

In a keynote speech, Pennsylvania State University President Eric Barone said in a microcosm of the conference that applications have skyrocketed this year. This is just our 4th Venture & IP Conference, but the results are excellent and we are beginning to achieve our economic development vision.

The event began with an inspiring showcase of Pennsylvania’s best and talented student entrepreneurs at the Student Startup Showcase, featuring panel discussions, educational programs and pitch events. The highlight of the conference was a fireside chat between Baron and the 1975 Pennsylvania State University graduate who was the keynote speaker of the conference and Kenneth Frazier, Chairman and CEO of Merck. The two leaders recently announced their retirement and discussed important issues for heritage, such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and how the industry can help fight social injustice and pandemics.

Diversity and inclusion are very important, Frazier said in a fireside chat. But the question is what the company is doing to show that you really treat it as important, while saying that you have a very rhetorical appeal when working on diversity and inclusion. , And to support all recruitment managers, all leaders, and all colleagues in a way, which helps promote diversity. To do that, we need to fundamentally rethink our approach. Removing unnecessary barriers in a group helps everyone by doing so.

Frazier also quoted the Capitol rebellion during the presidential election, gathering media coverage and talking about the role of business in ensuring a stable society in the United States. Frazier does not support a fundamental emphasis on tolerance, rationality, and democracy, but the change of power, the rule of law, and everything business depends on.

Other innovation-centric programming during the virtual two-day event includes multiple panel discussions on topics such as growth capital in the COVID-19 era, entrepreneurial intellectual property protection, and investing in the countryside and the heart of the United States. It included entrepreneurs and investors who participated. The Virtual Venture & IP Conference ended with the Penn State Tech Tournament Awards Ceremony. There, faculty-led startups competed for $ 150,000 to support the progress of disruptive and early-stage tech startups. Cranial Devices Inc. (CDI) has been announced as the $ 75,000 winner of the tournament.

CDI was led by Barryfell, a consultant in the Surgical Innovation Group of the Department of Surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hercy Medical Center. He co-founded CDI with Dr. Randy Harrack, a professor of surgery at Penn State University of Medicine, at Penn State University called HydroFix, an advanced surgical shunt system used to treat normal pressure hydrocephalus in adults. Advance the technology.

The Invent Penn State Venture & IP Conference serves as a long-awaited forum for venture investment in our region and elsewhere, Lora Weiss, Senior Vice President of Research, said at the opening ceremony of the conference. It serves as an equally important forum for providing visibility and accessibility to Pennsylvania State University research, intellectual property, and startup portfolios. Researchers at Penn State University are exploring and expanding the limits of scientific knowledge to promote social well-being, educate the next generation of leaders, and contribute to innovation in a wide range of disciplines.

Video recordings for all Venture & IP Conferences are available on the Invent Penn State YouTube channel.

To see more related startups at Pennsylvania State University, visit StartupNavigator.psu.edu.

To see more of Pennsylvania State University’s technology under development, visit IPNavigator.psu.edu.

To find other entrepreneurial resources, visit Invent Penn State Resource Navigator.

