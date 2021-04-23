Apple TV 4K: The new Siri Remote is said to be unusable for games, why?





Apple TV 4K’s new Siri Remote included physical buttons to give the device a new look and make it easier to click. However, the essential features available for the game have been removed. The various sensors and parameters that help maintain the game feel when used are clearly gone, and arcade games are completely non-functional.

(Photo: Apple News Room)

Apple recently ended its April 20th event featuring “Spring Loaded” technology aimed at bringing it to people. This has brought a new era to the Cupertino giants in terms of branding. The new device is the same as Apple debuted a few years ago, but with more colors, a redesigned design, and better performance upgrades.

Another change has brought a new future to the technology. Sadly, it’s the introduction of the new Apple TV 4K, which hasn’t yet rolled out the rumored 120Hz refresh rate for its display. This could have been a great introduction with the latest devices, reconfigured remotes, and 4K video capabilities, but for now, people need to settle down to 60Hz.

Apple TV 4K’s new Siri remote loses gaming capabilities

(Photo: Apple News Room)

The salt added to the 120Hz refresh rate will is the reconfiguration of the Siri remote. This is because it offers a silver finish with black accents and physical buttons, while removing important features. According to Digital Trends, something that is initially unnoticed has been removed by Apple, which is the sensor Apple has for mobile.

Accelerometers and gyroscopes are two major proponents of the Siri remotes of the past, a game on the Apple TV 4K that has been added to the list of features besides being a black box that streams TVs into Apple smart ones. Brings. Earlier features can be combined with existing Apple Arcade subscriptions and ready-to-use instant consoles.

This nifty feature may not have been Apple’s most popular release, but it certainly adds a flair to the device and gives people the opportunity to switch their entertainment mode from streaming to games. Apple Arcade has improved online gaming services and is being promoted across the platform, so there are many games waiting for people to play.

Why did Apple remove it?

Apple has revealed that the new version of Apple TV 4K will be packed with features. In particular, the setup is troublesome because the connection to the iPhone was debuted and the image settings were changed. However, the first rumors of a game-focused focus tend to become increasingly obscure with new remotes.

There is no description of this move, but users will not be able to use the bundled New Siri remote in games that require motion control, but they will be able to play other titles. To use this feature or play the above games, users must either connect to an older Siri remote or use a console controller such as a DualShock 4 or Xbox controller.

