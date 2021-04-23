UofL Receives Grant to Launch COVID-19 Technology Accelerator





Innovation ideas surrounding pandemic issues can include getting people back to work safely. Photo by energepic.com of Pexels.

The University of Louisville has received $ 750,000 from the US Department of Economic Development to launch a new program aimed at solving long-term health, economic and social problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pandemic Product Acceleration and Responsive Entrepreneurship Program (PRePARE) connects UofL researchers with members of the community to expand innovative ideas. The ultimate goal is to grow existing companies or launch new ones to bring those ideas to market.

Innovations driven through the program may include ways to track the spread of the virus more efficiently, increase access to virtual services, or get employees back to work safely.

The pandemic has caused so many changes and challenges, said Paula Bates, a professor of medicine and a leader in grants. Our hope is that by combining these bold ideas with UofL researchers and innovation expertise, the real impact of not only accelerating the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also increasing its resilience to future pandemics. Is to be able to give.

UofL is seeking ideas from community partners in the Economic Development District of the Kentucky Announcer Regional Planning and Development Agency in seven counties to meet unmet needs and solve problems. Centered around Louisville, the district includes the counties of Brit, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble.

A community partner is an individual, company, or organization. UofL students, staff and faculty are also encouraged to submit their ideas. Ideas can be submitted from the PRePARE project web page.

Community members with selected ideas will partner with one or more UofL researchers to fund up to $ 75,000 in project development at UofL. The team will also receive project management and entrepreneurial support from the PRePARE program staff.

PRePARE is funded through EDA’s Innovation and Technology Pandemic Resilience Scaling (SPRINT) Challenge.

PRePARE is built on the UofL suite of prestigious grant support programs aimed at turning research into a viable commercial product and is called a superfector. UofL is one of the few universities in the United States to receive each of these innovation-related awards, and is the only university to win all of them.

The PRePARE program is led by a group of university innovation experts, including Bates, Holly Clark, Wilmet Calf and Jessica Sharon of the Department of Research and Innovation.

UofL has gained significant expertise in the development and commercialization of new technologies that can save and improve lives, said Kevin Gardner, Executive Vice President of Research and Innovation at UofL. PRePARE is an extension of our efforts to empower communities, promote health and design the economy of the future through innovation and entrepreneurship.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos