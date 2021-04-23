Purple Hands-on iPhone 12: Should I Buy or Wait for iPhone 13?





The iPhone 12 got a fresh new purple at Apple’s Spring Loaded event.

Apple

Apple has released a new color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which is purple. It will be available on Friday, but I got a purple iPhone 12 with 256GB of storage. And I can certainly confirm, it’s purple. However, the timing of the new colors is about six months away from the rumored iPhone 13, six months after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series. So do you have to buy or wait? I promise to explain.

Purple is the sixth color on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, available in black, white, blue, green, product red, and purple. Apple’s rainbow logo had six purple colors that were used in the late 70’s and 90’s. The new purple color isn’t available on iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max. This makes sense because Pro models usually stick to graphite, silver, and gold finishes.

Playing now: Look at this: Use the purple iPhone 12 in action

4:31

The purple iPhone 12 and 12 Minigo will be available on April 23rd and April 30th. Prices start at $ 829 ($ 799, $ 1,350 AU) for the iPhone 12 or $ 799 if activated by a carrier at the time of purchase. Purple iPhone 12 Minis start at $ 729 (699, AU $ 1,199) or $ 699 and offer carrier discounts.

Unboxing your iPhone 12 in purple is, of course, exactly the same as unboxing any other iPhone 12 or 12 Mini. It has the same thin box design that Apple deployed in October as a way to reduce its environmental impact. In the box is a purple phone with the word iPhone and the Apple logo in purple.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Comes with the same accessories as other iPhone 12 models. One Lightning-to-USB-C cable. Apple doesn’t have wired headphones or wall chargers in the box.

What was my first reaction when I saw the phone directly? Yeah, it’s purple. In the event’s promotional video, the purple color looked dark and dark, like Prince Purple. Or Batman Purple Joker. But this is actually a pretty bright purple. It’s like Easter purple.

Last year there was a purple iPhone 11, which was a brighter lavender color. The purple on the iPhone 12 looks richer, but gives off the same positive mood.

The flat aluminum edge of the iPhone 12 is also purple, matching the back. It definitely looks like an impressive face-to-face. But while the colors are new, everything else about the phone is the same. It is similarly supported on 5G. The OLED screen is covered with Apple’s ceramic shield. The dustproof and waterproof performance of the main body is IP68. Supports MagSafe wireless charging and accessories. It has the same A14 Bionic processor, runs on iOS 14 software, and has the same camera.

And that brings me a question: should you buy it? We are at the strange midpoint of a typical iPhone update cycle. And it’s wise to release new colors to help Apple stimulate interest in the iPhone 12.

Patrick Holland / CNET

In most cases, if you plan to upgrade and are considering getting an iPhone, it’s ridiculous to wait. Rest assured that you have an iPhone 12 and that Apple will support the phone four or five years after it was released with an OS and security update.

If you know you want the latest and can wait six months, you probably already know your decision. And if you love everything purple, what are you waiting for? But let’s become a reality for a moment. No matter what phone you get or what color you use, most people will put this purple beauty in their case.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos