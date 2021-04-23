The delisting of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS Store contributed to sales on other platforms: Report





RJ Pierce, Tech Times April 23, 2021

Despite the extremely disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s still the biggest game on CD Projekt Red, and sales numbers don’t lie, as reports suggest.

(Photo: Getty Images) Moscow, Russia-2020/12/10: Cyberpunk promotion seen at the entrance of a video game store. Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game sold worldwide. In Russia, it has become the most anticipated game in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Sayganov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to GameRant, Cyberpunk 2077 was still very financially strong, despite being delisted from the PlayStation Store, a platform with an average of 100 million monthly active users on a regular basis. However, launching from one of the largest online game stores on the planet seems to have boosted sales of the latest CD Projekt Red titles on other platforms.

With astronomical hype related to Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt managed to reach 8 million pre-orders and sold insane 13.7 million copies within 10 days of its launch, GameSpot reports. This has been the best-selling title for Polish developers since the 2015 masterpiece The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Show eddy and crown

Cyberpunk 2077 withdrew from the PlayStation Store on December 17, a week after its launch. This was due to a myriad of bugs, poor optimizations, and a generally unfinished atmosphere when launching the game. In fact, this was one of the most disastrous AAA game releases of recent years, alongside Fallout 76, No Man’s Sky, and even the Assassin’s Creed Unity blunder at the start of the last generation.

(Photo: Getty Images) Moscow, Russia-2020/12/10: A clerk wearing a face mask and gloves displays a game disc on a shelf. Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game sold worldwide. In Russia, it has become the most anticipated game in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Alexander Sayganov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

And it wasn’t just the technical issues of the game that made it a topic of town last year. Apparently spurred a buggy release of cyberpunk, ransomware hackers from CD Projekt, including the source code for a game allegedly sold for millions of dollars (exact amount private) at a dark web auction You have succeeded in stealing sensitive data. The source code for the Witcher 3 version was also in the stolen data.

However, despite these issues, the Cyberpunk 2077 has still been incredibly well-selling since it was removed from the list on the PS Store. 56% (about 7.6 million) of the copies sold were PCs, 27% (3.8 million) were PS4s, and 17% (2.3 million) were Xbox Ones. As a result, CD Projekt’s sales reached US $ 563 million last year.

Meanwhile, The Witcher 3 has just passed a total of 50 million giant units sold in 2020, and CD Projekt was looking for a way to fix cyberpunk.

What’s next for CD Projekt?

Well-known AAA developers say giving up Cyberpunk 2077 is not an option. CEO Adam Kiciski still believes that the game can be proud and will help sell it over the next few years.

In fact, according to CBR, they want to focus on the two biggest franchises for the foreseeable future. In a YouTube video, CDPR revealed plans to create more cyberpunk and witcher content starting next year with the aim of developing games for two franchises at the same time.

(Photo: Getty Images) At the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, participants will see the CD Projekt Red SA sign while they wait for the demonstration. Innovative new technologies and unprecedented products are on display at E3.Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cyberpunk 2077 still has patches and fixes, and patch 1.2 is the largest ever. Obviously, this is CD Projekt Red’s way of trying to keep the game alive so that it can be sold with the hugely successful The Witcher series. So you may be able to see more of Knight City, but hopefully you’ll be in a better performing state.

