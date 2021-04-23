Microsoft confirms 13 games coming to FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and Series S





RJ Earrings, Tech Times April 22, 2021 9:04 pm

Xbox Series X / S owners have received a nice gift from Microsoft people who are adding older generation games to the recently released FPS Boost feature.

GameRant reports that Microsoft’s FPS Boost will support 13 new games. Among these are Battlefields 1, 4, 5, Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst, Star Wars Battlefronts 1 and 2, and Titanfall 1 and 2. With the addition of the game, the total number of titles supported is now 23.

FPS Boost is Microsoft’s solution to double or even quadruple the frame rate of older generation Xbox One games to run smoothly on current generation Xbox Series S / X, Pocket- Lint writes. With this feature, Xbox One titles that were previously locked at 30 FPS now work at locked 60 FPS and even 120 FPS. This is almost the maximum performance of current generation consoles.

However, some of the newly added titles only support FPS boost on Series X, not Series S (a smaller version of all-digital). So these are Battlefields 1 and 5, Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst, and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

All games recently added to FPS Boost are available on the Xbox Game Pass or EA Play.

Why get excited about FPS boosts as an Xbox owner

The days when consoles can never compete with the high frame rates and smooth gameplay achievable on PCs are over. With the release of the Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft will bring high-end gaming hardware to players in a more compact (ideally more affordable) package.

Even better, some of the games recently added to the FPS Boost support list are competitive and fast-paced. For example, consider the Battlefield series and the Titanfall series. Both are high octane shooters where high frame rate and refresh rate are important. why? According to NVIDIA, high frame / refresh rates contribute to smoother and smoother animations, making shots easier to hit head-on.

However, this is important. A much smoother gameplay experience doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a good player, but it’s much easier to be alone.

What about the Xbox One player?

Contrary to what some might think, FPS Boost isn’t a feature applicable to previous generations of the Xbox One. Only titles from consoles that were locked at 30 FPS, which are not very smooth, are accelerated to harness the power of the new generation Series X and S by increasing the frame rate up to 120 FPS.

To be honest, FPS Boost is Microsoft’s method focused on improving backward compatibility of your system. Anyone who sells an old Xbox One console to give way to new hardware may miss an old game. According to a Major Nelson report, the more powerful hardware of the 9th Generation Console allows you to play some Xbox One Classics without the limitations of older technologies.

So for those who are still running the Xbox One, it may be time to upgrade.

