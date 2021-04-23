Auditor thumbs up on Google VPN





Google’s own VPN service has been audited by NCC Group, a UK-based security and software verification company, and the results are promising for anyone considering registering for the service.

Unlike other VPN services that users sign up for and pay for a monthly subscription, Google VPN is actually part of the company’s Google One bundle. However, users must subscribe to a 2TB plan of at least $ 9.99 / month or $ 99.99 / year to access the search giant VPN.

TechRadar needs you!

Readers are considering how to use a VPN to create detailed reports for the future. Please let us know your opinion in the questionnaire below. It doesn’t take more than 60 seconds of your time.

>> Click here to start the survey in a new window

Another caveat to consider is the fact that Google VPN is currently only available on Android devices, but the company plans to serve other platforms and devices at a later date.

Google VPN audit

To ensure the security of the VPN service, Google asked the NCC Group to conduct an audit and create a public report based on the results. According to the NCC Group, a team of six researchers will conduct a detailed review of Google VPN in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 to evaluate and relate the technical security characteristics of the product. I reviewed my privacy claims.

During the first phase of engagement with the VPN service, the research team provided Google with a list of findings on what they found. Of the 14 issues that the NCC Group reported to the company, 10 were quickly fixed and verified by the company. One was partially modified and three were considered acceptable risks.

The NCC Group provided the details of the Google VPN audit as a conclusion to the report on page 19. You can read this report yourself here.

By the end of the evaluation and remediation period, the NCC Group discovered that the product had a very robust security regime. The consulting team decided that using the latest operating system libraries and strong, openly standardized cryptographic protocols would allow Google to offer VPNs and instantly secure network traffic.

If you’re already dependent on Google products and services and are looking for additional cloud storage, sign up for Google One as you also have access to a fully security-audited Google VPN with a passing score. I recommend it.

Also check out the complete list of the best VPN services

Via Android Police

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos