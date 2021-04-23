Argentina loses country’s Google domain after Random Citizen buys for $ 5





This serves as a reminder that your Google domain will always be updated automatically.

On Wednesday night, the Argentines purchased ownership of the country’s Google domain for only 540 Argentine pesos. This is equivalent to US $ 5.81 according to today’s exchange rates.

The domain seems to have become available after the previous ownership expired on the same day. This temporarily shut down the search engine google.com.ar.

At 10:45 pm yesterday, the alleged criminal Nicholas Cloña tweeted. “I want to make it clear that I’m in http://nic.ar, but the name http: //google.com.ar is available and I bought it legally. Correspondingly!”

As MercoPress reported, the purchase of Kuroña did not affect the international “www.google.com”.

Such activity is called “cybersquatting,” as reported by MercoPress. This refers to the act of holding, registering, buying, or selling a domain to benefit from the name recognition of a legitimate owner. The expiration date of the domain is open to the public and can be easily obtained from registration sites such as nic.ar.

Google Argentina may have simply forgotten to update the domain google.com.ar, and over a short period of time, Clonya saw a chance and took it.

“It’s all legal !!” tweeted Kuroña.

Minutes after this activity, MarcoPress confirmed that Google Argentina successfully restored its domain and soon restored service to users across the country.

In a Reddit thread on the incident, one user commented, “It seems arguable here whether it was a glitch or it really expired.”

In any case, according to MercoPress, Google users in Argentina complained that the website had been down for nearly three hours and assumed that the server had crashed. But Kuroña’s tweets helped get things done later.

Another user blamed nic.ar and tweeted a screenshot of a website that was down.

“This happens because nic.ar is so bad that it doesn’t support auto-renewal or multi-year purchases like most domain registrations around the world,” he tweeted.

MercoPress reported that the nic.ar site also went down on Wednesday after users discovered the incident through social media.

Newsweek contacted Google, which said it could not comment on the incident at this time.

Google has faced a controversial share over the past few years as the scrutiny of major tech brands continues to grow. Recently, they have been repelled by partnering with Autism Speaks, a controversial organization on a project to “cure” autism.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies in front of the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC on December 11, 2018.Alex Won / Getty

