DICE Awards: Complete Winners List | KAMR





(VENN) – Supergiant Games indie darling Hades won this year’s game at the 24th DICE Awards, the longest-running award show in the gaming industry.

Hosted by Kahlief Adams, Greg Miller and Jessica Chobot, the live event featured roundtables in each category. The pre-recorded discussion consisted of key developers for each category-nominated title. Roundtable meetings have been reduced over time, but a full interview will be released later next month.

VENN Gaming & Lifestyle News

See below for a complete list of winners.

AnimationFinal Fantasy VII Remake, Square EnixThe Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER) Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive EntertainmentOri and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus

Art Direction Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER) Hades, Supergiant GamesThe Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive EntertainmentMarvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios

CharacterAssassins Creed Valhalla, Eivor Varinsdottir, UbisoftHades, Zagreus, Supergiant GamesThe Last of Us Part II, Abby, Sony Interactive EntertainmentThe Last of Us Part II, Ellie, Sony Interactive EntertainmentMarvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER) )

Outstanding achievements in original music composition Carrion, Tsushima’s Devolver Digital Ghost, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER) Little Orpheus, Sumo DigitalOri and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios The Pathless, Annapurna Interactive

Outstanding achievements in audio design Dreams, Sony Interactive EntertainmentGhost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER) The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive EntertainmentOri and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game StudiosSackboy: A Big Adventure, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Story13 Sentinel’s outstanding achievements: Aegis Rim, SEGA of AmericaGhost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive EntertainmentHades, Supergiant GamesKentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna InteractiveThe Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Dream of Outstanding Technology, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER) Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment Mario Kart Live, Nintendo Microsoft Flight Simulator, Xbox Game Studios

Action Games of the Year DOOM Eternal, Bethesda SoftworksHades, Supergiant Games (WINNER) Half-Life: Alyx, ValveMarvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive EntertainmentNioh 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Adventure Game of the Year Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Ubisoft Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER) Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version, Annapurna Interactive The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment Ori and Wisp Will, Xbox Game Studio

Family Games of the Year Animal Crossing: New Horizons, WINNER Astros Playroom, Sony Interactive Entertainment Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockout, Devolver Digital Sackboy: Big Adventure, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Fighting Games of the Year EASports UFC 4, Electronic Arts Granblue Fantasy Versus, XSEED Games and Marvelous USA, IncMortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Warner Bros Games (WINNER) Thems Fightin Herds, Humble Games

Racing Game of the Year Dirt 5, CodemastersF1 2020, Codemasters Mario Kart Live, Nintendo (WINNER)

Role-playing Game of the Year Cyberpunk 2077, CD Project RedFinal Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix Persona 5 Royal, Sega of America Wasteland 3, Deep Silver Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Sega of America

Sports Games of the Year EASports FIFA 21, EA SportsMLB The Show 20, Sony Interactive EntertainmentNBA 2K21, 2KPGA Tour 2K21, 2KTony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2, Activision Publishing (WINNER)

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year CrusaderKings III, Paradox InteractiveDesperados III, THQ NordicMicrosoft Flight Simulator, Xbox Game Studios (WINNER) Monster Train, Good Shepherd EntertainmentPer Aspera, Raw Fury

Immersive Reality Technical AchievementHalf-Life: Alyx, Valve (WINNER) Mario Kart Live, Nintendo Museum of Other Realities, MOR Museum, IncPaper Beast, Pixel Reef and Plug In Digital Tempest, Tender Claws Studio

Immersive Reality Games of the Year Down the Rabbit Hall, Cortopia StudiosHalf-Life: Alyx, Valve (WINNER) Paper Beast, Pixel Reef, Plug In DigitalThe Room VR: A Dark Matter, Fireproof GamesThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Skydance Interactive

Independent Game CoffeeTalk, Toge Productions, Chorus Games WorldwideHades, Supergiant Games (WINNER) Outstanding Achievements, Annapurna InteractiveKentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna InteractiveNoita, Nolla Games

Mobile Games of the Year HoloVista, Aconite Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games (WINNER) Little Orpheus, Sumo DigitalSong of Bloom, KamiboxSouth of the Circle, Apple

Online Games of the Year Animal Crossing: New Halloween, Nintendo Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Activision Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Devolver Digital (WINNER) Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment Tetris Effect: Connected, Enhance

Outstanding achievements in game design Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive EntertainmentHades, Supergiant Games (WINNER) Half-Life: Alyx, ValveThe Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive EntertainmentMarvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Outstanding achievements in game direction Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive EntertainmentHades, Supergiant Games (WINNER) Half-Life: Alyx, ValveKentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna InteractiveThe Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Game of the Year Animal Crossing: New Halloween, Nintendo Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square EnixGhost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive EntertainmentHades, Supergiant Games (WINNER) The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

