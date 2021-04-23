Launch of Realme Q3i with Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro and triple rear camera: Price, Specifications





The Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, and Realme Q3i were announced in China as the company’s latest budget-friendly 5G phone. The Realme Q3 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, the Realme Q3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, and the Realme Q3i is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. All three smartphone models come with drilling cutouts for triple rear and selfie cameras. The new Realme phone is available in multiple storage configurations and color options.

Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3i Price, Stock Status

The Realme Q3 is priced at CNY 1,299 (about Rs .15,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,399 (about Rs .16,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Available in psychedelic silver and SF black color options.

The Realme Q3 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs .20,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs .23,100). The Pro variant is available in three colors: electric blue, firefly and gravity black.

Realme Q3 and Realme Q3 Pro are currently pre-ordered in China and will be available from April 29th.

Finally, the Realme Q3i is priced at RMB 999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and RMB 1,099 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Phones are available in light blue and particle ash colors and are sold domestically.

Currently, there is no information on when the Realme Q3 series will be available internationally.

Realme Q3 spec

Realme Q3 runs Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600nit peak brightness. .. Inside, it has a Snapdragon 750G SoC and an Adreno 619 GPU with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme Q3 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f / 2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel. Is installed. f / 2.4 Aperture macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie with an aperture of f / 2.1.

Realme Q3 connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. On-board sensors include geomagnetic sensors, ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, gyroscopes, and accelerometers. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side that doubles as a power button. Realme has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging on the Realme Q3. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.5×74.8×8.8mm and weighs 189 grams.

Realme Q3 Pro specifications

The Pro variant features a slightly smaller 6.43-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7%. Realme Q3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. Comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has almost the same configuration as the Realme Q3, but upgrades the primary sensor to a 64 megapixel sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture. The front selfie shooter has a 16 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.5 lens.

The connection options and sensors are the same as the Realme Q3, but the 3.5mm headphone jack has been removed here. The Pro variant comes with a small 4,500mAh battery with a 30W fast charge. The Realme Q3 Pro has a fingerprint sensor inside the display, not a side-mounted one. The phone measures 158.5×73.3×8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Realme Q3i specifications

The Realme Q3i has the same display as the Realme Q3, but with a refresh rate of 90Hz instead of 120Hz. Internally, the Realme Q3i comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens, a monochrome sensor with an f / 2.4 lens, and a macro shooter with an f / 2.4 lens. Details of the selfie camera are currently unknown.

It also has 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Realme Q3i has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The mobile phone is 8.5 mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

