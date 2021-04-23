How OnePlus and Hasselblad Take Photos to the Next Level





In early March, it was announced that OnePlus and legendary camera maker Hasselblad had a three-year partnership to co-develop the next-generation smartphone camera system for the OnePlus flagship device. And we’ve already seen at least one product that came out of that partnership. The recently launched OnePlus 9 Pro features a camera developed by Hasselblad that supports natural color calibration. This promises to make the colors in your photos look more natural and perceptually accurate.

Quad camera setup for everyone

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s main camera features a 48MP custom-built IMX789 sensor co-designed with Sony. (HT Tech)

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s main camera features a 48MP custom-built IMX789 sensor co-designed with Sony. With 1 / 1.43 and dual native ISO, your photos will be richer with more natural colors than ever before. For example, if you’re shooting the sky in the daytime, you’ll be amazed at the results.

OnePlus 9 Pro (HT Tech) Night Shot

There is no lens flare or distortion when taking pictures from the balcony even at night. In a photo, you can clearly separate one object from another.

For most use cases, the default reach is sufficient and contains considerable details. Focusing is also fast. (HT Tech)

With the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultra-wide lens, you can see more in one frame. The level of detail in the 12.5MP image is very impressive. OnePlus 9 features a 50MP ultra-wide camera that enables high-quality photography. Equipped with f / 1.56 Sony IMX766 sensor, it is 3.2 times larger than competing smartphones. Using an ultra-wide camera improves image quality and reduces noise.

Ultra-wide cameras feature a free-form lens that uses a series of unique curves to correct incident light. This reduces edge distortion to 1%. From a different point of view, most other smartphones have about 10-20% edge distortion in their photos.

The images captured by the OnePlus 9 Pro are also wider than the images on previous OnePlus smartphones. For example, you can see the details of a building with a vertical shot using an ultra-wide sensor. The resulting image is also displayed without distortion. The lines around the edges of the frame are straight without bending.

The 8MP telephoto lens offers 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. There is also optical image stabilization to help reduce blurring. With good lighting, the 3.3 telephoto is excellent. Whether it’s a building across the street or a sign just below the road, it doesn’t matter, all the pictures from the telephoto lens are clear. For most use cases, the default reach is sufficient and contains considerable details. Focusing is also fast.

Black-and-white cameras have always fascinated OnePlus customers. (HT Tech)

Black-and-white cameras have always fascinated OnePlus customers. The 2MP black and white camera is similar to that of the OnePlus 8T. With OnePlus 9 Pro, this camera helps the main camera take black-and-white (grayscale) or black-and-white photos.

With OnePlus 9 Pro, you can shoot 8K video (a feature not available on most smartphones on the market) at 30 FPS. You can also shoot 4K video at 30 FPS, 60 FPS, and 120 FPS. The videos are shot in H.264 by default and these 8K videos from the main camera are impressive. Whether you’re hiking in the mountains or taking a video of a friend running 200 meters, the video quality is excellent.

The OnePlus 9 Pro works great with microphone quality (you can clearly hear the huffs and puffs of your subject while hiking) and stabilization. There is also a portrait video in case you prefer that mode as a vlogger. With a robust feature set, videographers will not be disappointed with the results of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features 5G capabilities, a 120 Hz fluid display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, OxygenOS 11, Warp Charge 65, and a premium design, and is priced at a starting price of 64,999.

