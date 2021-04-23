New Siri Remote Racks accelerometer and gyroscope for gaming on Apple TV





The new Apple TV 4K announced this week comes with a redesigned Siri Remote with a physical click pad, a new power and mute button for the TV, and a relocated Siri button. , There is another change that hasn’t received much attention.

According to Digital Trends, the new Siri Remote lacks an accelerometer and gyroscope, allowing the original Siri Remote to act as a game controller. Apple requested a tvOS game to support the Siri Remote after the launch of the 4th generation Apple TV, but withdrew this requirement in June 2016.

Due to the lack of accelerometer and gyroscope, the new Siri Remote is not compatible with some Apple TV games. Instead, the user must use the original Siri Remote or connect an Apple-certified game controller.

According to the tvOS 14.5 code seen by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, when opening a game that doesn’t work with the new Siri Remote, the Apple TV displays the following message: “To play this game on Apple TV, Apple TV Remote (1st generation) or compatible PlayStation, Xbox, or MFi controller.”

Note that in countries where Siri isn’t available on Apple TV, the Siri Remote is called the Apple TV Remote, but otherwise the remote features the same.

Games on the Apple TV are always a niche compared to full-fledged consoles such as the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and many users of tvOS games may prefer to use a real game controller anyway. The use of accelerometers and gyroscopes on the new Siri Remote is unlikely to be a major issue for many users.

It’s worth noting that Bloomberg’s Mark Garman reported that he would focus on the new Apple TV games. The faster A12 chip benefits game performance, and tvOS 14.5 adds software-enhanced game controller support, but focuses on games with the A14X chip rumored by the leaker “Fudge.” The Apple TV that hits is not yet realized.

