Google and Amazon lobbyed in bipartisan scrutiny





Alphabet Inc. Google and Amazon.com Inc. Technology giants, including the one, spent millions of dollars lobbying in the first quarter of 2021 as they faced close scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans for alleged anti-competitive practices.

Google has spent $ 2.7 million on federal lobbying in the three months leading up to March 31, according to a disclosure filed in Congress. This was a 49% increase over the same period last year, as the company has steadily increased its investment in Washington after a two-year decline. Global Policy Chief Karambatia reorganized the Washington office when it took over in 2018.

Google’s lobbying has focused on issues ranging from patents and copyright to privacy and consumer protection. A spokeswoman for the company, based in Mountain View, California, declined to comment on spending on lobbying.

Google, which also lobbied Congress on the issue of online advertising competition, has been flooded with antitrust complaints, but lobbying does not directly affect the outcome of these proceedings. The Justice Department and state groups have sued Google for exploiting its superiority in Internet search. A Texas-led lawsuit in another state has accused Google of hindering competition in the digital advertising market.

Increased lobbying spending is driven by widespread bipartisan views on giant technology platforms. Members of both parties, including Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Senator Mike Lee of Utah (Chairman of the Democratic Party and top Republican of the Senate Judiciary’s Antitrust Law Committee), are in this sector. We are calling for drastic reforms.

Klobshire introduced legislation that made it easier to punish companies for anti-competitive behavior, and Lee called for a “soft totalitarianism in the shadow of the company” created by technology companies.

“Capitalism is about competition,” Klobuchar said at a Wednesday hearing at the Google and Apple app stores. “It’s about the emergence of new products. It’s about the emergence of new competitors. To me, this situation occurs when the two companies actually dominate in different areas. I don’t think I’m doing it. “

Amazon increased lobbying spending by 11% this quarter to reach $ 4.8 million. This is a company record. The Seattle-based company said it lobbied on a wide range of topics, from logistics to cloud computing to communications satellite programs, reflecting its vast business interests.

For years, Amazon had only a few presence in Washington and was lobbying for sales and internet tax issues. Things changed as Amazon grew into one of the largest companies in the world, with former Obama spokesman Jay Carney running the public policy and communications sector.

“The Washington, DC team is focused on making sure they are raising issues that are important to policy makers, employees and customers,” said Amazon spokeswoman Maxine Tagay. I will.

Facebook Inc. And Apple Inc. Reduced lobbying spending in the first three months. Facebook has spent just under $ 4.8 million operating Washington’s influence, according to disclosure. This is a decrease of about 9% from the first quarter of 2020. Apple spent about $ 1.5 million, down more than 32% year-on-year. Faced with a threat onslaught from Washington, Facebook declined to comment on the decline.

The Federal Trade Commission and dozens of state prosecutors sued Facebook last year for abusing their online dominance to unleash the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. These incidents represent the company’s largest regulatory attack on Facebook in history.

— With the support of Matt Day, Naomi Nix and David McLaughlin

learn more

