Battlefield 6 will be officially announced “soon”.Next-generation monopoly confirmed





April 23, 2021

The rumored factory has been making a fuss about Battlefield 6 lately, but it was like that: most are rumors. Here is some iron wall information to put a lot of uncertainty in order to rest.

(Photo: EA) New logo design for Electronic Arts.

The Tom’s Guide reports that the new Battlefield game launching Holiday 2021 promises a significant number of new features ahead of its imminent official announcement. All information is from the official blog post on the Battlefield website.

At this point, according to a blog post, the Electronic Arts and DICE teams are currently doing daily playtests. Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE, wrote on the Battlefield blog. He also states that the team working on EA’s next big shooter is the “largest” development team the franchise has ever had. The Criterion team is also helping to work on the game.

Next generation just for all its power

Gabrielson has also basically confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be entirely dedicated to next-generation consoles. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, and PC players will be able to experience “massive” combat full of far more players than ever before. Obviously, the Electronic Arts and DICE teams are trying to harness the power of next-generation hardware, so they have the potential to expect high refresh rate support, PC DLSS and FSR support, and ray tracing on all platforms. there is.

(Photo: Getty Images) A ​​living room with a Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console next to the TV and soundbar, taken on November 3, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The people at Electronic Arts haven’t chopped up their words in the next Battlefield title. In particular, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has continued to use the terms “unprecedented scale” and “unprecedented scale” in game interviews dating back to February of this year, PC Gamer wrote. I’m very excited about the multiplayer mode of the game, which features “more players and mayhem than ever before”.

Let’s take a quick look at it. Previous Battlefield games can only be topped by 64 players in PvP settings. That’s all. However, according to GameRadar, battle royale games can be well over 100, and other games such as Call of Duty: Warzone are maxed out at 150. Therefore, using EA buzzwords, players may expect more or less the same. However, although there are no exact numbers, they are quite confident about the scale of the game.

Fastest forward

EA has postponed the release of the next Need For Speed ​​game pushed in 2022 to focus all its features on Battlefield 6. This represents a sequel to Need For Speed: Heat, which has been warmly welcomed by critics. And like fans, there is more time to improve their predecessors.

(Photo: EA) Need for Speed ​​Key Art: Heat, the latest game in EA’s long-standing racing game series.

EA is also unplugging Star Wars Battlefront 2. This is one of the most popular multiplayer-focused titles in recent years. This is happening even though many fans are demanding more updates like cross-platform play. It’s not happening anymore, so maybe the mods can take over?

All that remains is the official announcement.

