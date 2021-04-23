Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,999 and Mi 11X Pro starts at Rs 39,999-Technology News, Firstpost





Search online for the latest and upcoming tech gadgets with Tech2 Gadgets. Get tech news, gadget reviews and ratings. Popular gadgets for laptops, tablets, mobile specifications, features, prices, comparisons and more.

Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi QLED TV 75 in India today. The launch event will start at 12:00 pm India Standard Time and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi’s social media channel. TheMi 11 Ultra recently made its debut in the Chinese market, but it’s unclear if the exact variant will also be available in the Indian market. The report also suggests that the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be rebranded versions of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro +.

Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra Expected Specifications

Similar to the Chinese variation, the Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.8-inch 120Hz QHD + AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and will provide up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. May run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.

When it comes to cameras, the Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48 MP periscope lens. The camera module also includes a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 294 x 126 pixels. This display is intended to display notifications to users. For selfies, the smartphone will be equipped with a 20MP front camera.

The Mi 11 Ultra may have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Expected specifications for Mi11X and Mi11X Pro

According to the report, Mi11X and Mi11X Pro will be rebranded versions of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro +. In short, you can expect your smartphone to have a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Mi 11X can be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, and the Mi 11X Pro can use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You can expect the Mi11X series to have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the Mi 11X series is likely to have a triple rear camera, the Mi 11X will have a 48MP primary sensor, and the Mi 11X Pro will have a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

Both Mi11X and Mi11X Pro can be expected to run on a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Expected specifications of Mi QLED TV 75

The Mi QLED TV 75 is believed to have specifications similar to the Mi TV Q1 75-inch released worldwide by Xiaomi. The product name clearly indicates that the TV will have a 75-inch QLED display. It is likely to work on Android TV 10 and supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Audio.

Xiaomi also expects to announce India-specific customizations for both Mi QLED TV 75 software and hardware.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos