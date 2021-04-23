Destiny 2’s new Transmog system looks like a grind





We finally peeked into Destiny 2’s new armor synthesis system, and boys, does it look confusing? You might say, as Destiny’s method does. Bungie spilled beans in this week’s regular Bungie update and showed the steps you need to take to turn standard equipment into a universal armor ornament.

First, you need to defeat the enemy to get Sythstrand. You can then use it for winnings to win Synthcord. You can then convert Synthcord to Synthweave on the tower loom. Once that’s done, you can use Synthweave to convert unlocked armor of legendary quality or less into a universal armor ornament.

“The initial goal in developing this feature was to allow players to earn Synthweave through a number of activities in Destiny 2,” Bungie explains. “Then players who spend most of their time in Crucible can continue to do so and engage in Armor Synthesis. Armor Synthesis prizes include Vanguard, Crucible, Gambit, Destination, There are five categories: raids and dungeons. “

If you spend most of their time at the Crucible (Hello, I), or to capture the zone in the control match, challenge, such as to complete the game or defeat the enemy using a particular damage type can be expected. Strike rewards, on the other hand, are to strike as a specific subclass or to accumulate points on a nightfall strike.

However, there is a limit to the amount of Synthwave you can earn. The standard rule is 10 lots per character per season, but to commemorate the special occasion that it will be introduced, it will be 20 next season.

Due to technical constraints, there are some exceptions when the first year armor ornaments are launched. These are from activities such as strikes, crucibles, iron banners, faction rallies, prestige raids, and trials of the nine. If the pieces of armor are from the same activity from which the decoration came, they are still applicable, but for now that’s it.

If you don’t like the grind, you can purchase the Synthweave template from the Eververse store in singles or in bundles of five. Bungy says these can be applied to any class to avoid confusion.

The Transmog system is excellent. Cry to developers about that (probably didn’t have a say in pricing and grind)

It’s a big F for me to unnecessarily complicate the system, set extreme limits, and encourage people to spend real money on the desired quality of life changes.

— G1 Gigz (@Gigz) April 22, 2021

The response from the community hasn’t been great so far, and players have expressed concern that the path to getting these ornaments is unnecessarily complicated. Placing Synthweave templates in Eververse is also warmly unacceptable.

Either way, the release date for Destiny 2 Season 14 isn’t too far away, so let’s see how it behaves. If you haven’t got Destiny 2 yet, you can get it here.

