Food Tech Startup Yo-Kai Express Expands Partnership with Japan, Celebrity Chef | News





San Francisco, April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-While restaurants and small businesses around the world struggle to survive the pandemic, US-based food technology startup Yo-Kai Express (YKE) We have used that technology and ideas to evolve and transform our business. A model for a wider range of platforms. Innovator YKE, featured at this year’s CES, made its first splash in 2018 with a robot ramen vending machine that offers several options. Since then, the company has successfully built several partnerships and platforms with major food companies on multiple continents and is now working with well-known chefs.

Scrum Ventures Food Tech Studio-Bites! (FTS-B!) Is an open innovation program that connects global start-ups with major Japanese food manufacturers, and acknowledges that YKE stands out among the participants. As a result, a series of business matching meetings were held with program partners such as JR East, Japan’s largest railway company, and YKE Japan’s new Tokyo headquarters plan was born. The new office will be located at the JR East facility, which was developed as a food technology coworking space with a shared concept kitchen and a cafeteria demo workspace. Other program partnerships can introduce innovative materials to YKE and debut new vegan menu items.

“We are excited to find so many great business partners who not only grow in these difficult times, but also share our vision of creating a unique youkai ecosystem through Food Tech Studio-Bites! “We do,” said Andy Lin, founder and CEO of the company. “We are honored to be the first US food technology company in K, D, C ,, and we have integrated SMEs and large Japanese companies to modernize our diet and resources. We are pleased to be able to help you save money and reduce food waste. Platform. “

The youkai device already incorporates not only a food locker that warms noodles, but also brand-affiliated items such as the famous Michelin-starred ramen restaurants, Bigiyi, Ivan Ramen, Ramen Nakamura and Menya Jiroand Mok Bar. The technique handles last mile cooking in both hot or cold, delicious or sweet dishes and bowls. Today, the list of more than 20 menu items is growing, including Taiwanese beef noodle soup, Vietnamese pho, beef bowl, chicken territory, and desserts such as vegan brownies, tiramisu, and matcha mousse bombs. New this summer: Milk tea shave ice topped with Boba and Himarian salt whipped cream.

YKE vending machines became popular at Lake Tahoe’s Scoski Resort two years ago. It is also available at the Marriott Hotel, Ontario International Airport, US university cafeterias, and major corporate campuses in Silicon Valley. YKE already has one machine in Taiwan and has established its presence in California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio. We are preparing for further expansion in the Seattle, New York and Boston areas. The company also aims to include non-Asian cuisine in the future.

During the pandemic, YKE shifted its focus to developing mail-order meal kits, with its two new platforms, Yatai (a fully autonomous mobile unit) and Takumi (a food subscription-based single-button home appliance), non-contact. Based on food trends. Delivery and the rise of gourmet ghost kitchens.

About Yokai Express

Yo-Kai Express (YKE) is a fast-growing global food technology startup with offices in Northern California and Tokyo. YKE is redefining a gourmet autonomous restaurant solution using technology developed to perform last mile cooking of both hot and cold delicious and sweet menus. In 2018, YKE first launched a vending machine platform built for high-traffic areas such as airports and ski resorts, and provided products as a hot and humid bowl of tonkotsu ramen within 24 hours and 1 minute.

For more information, please visit www.yokaiexpress.com / about.

About Food Tech Studio-Bite!

Food Tech Studio Bites! Is an open innovation program that connects best-in-class start-ups around the world with leading Japanese food manufacturers to help create new products and services. It promotes lasting relationships that help them realize top-line growth opportunities in Japan, the United States and beyond, while at the same time enabling food value chains to prosper and become more sustainable. To do. We have selected 85 startup participants and have arranged over 200 business matching meetings so far.

About K, D, C …

Abbreviation for “Kimchi, Dorian, Cardamom”, K, D, C ,,, are the latest food laboratories and meetinghouses in Tokyo developed by JR East, Japan’s largest railway company. Located at the top of the trendy JR East Shin-Okubo Station, where young shoppers and diners gather, it is a gathering place for creators and entrepreneurs. Here, we try and exchange new culinary ideas, propose “new food culture” and “new lifestyle through food”, enjoy and innovate.

Media contacts:

Amanda Tung

+1 626.823.4502

[email protected]

To download multimedia, please view the original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-tech-startup-yo-kai-express-expands-partnerships-with-japan -celebrity-chefs-301275363.html

SOURCE Yo-Kai Express

