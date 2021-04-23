Microsoft’s E32021 Presser for Includes Big AAA Titles: Insider





RJ Pierce, Tech Times April 23, 2021 05:04 am

E3 2021 is just around the corner. The largest players in the gaming industry are preparing for some fierce competition. Microsoft and Xbox are no exception.

(Photo: Getty Images) Los Angeles, CA-June 12: Game enthusiasts and industry insiders gathered outside the Microsoft Theater at the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 in Los Angeles, CA on June 12, 2018. Experience “XBox”. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

WCCF Tech reports that Microsoft is likely to “bring out a big gun” at the E3 2021 press conference and has a ton of long-awaited titles for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Windows 10 platforms. This information comes from a so-called Microsoft insider by handle Klobrille who shared what he knew in a thread on the Resetera forums.

It is said to include four major AAA games for the Xbox and PC platforms. According to insiders, these are: Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG Starfield, and the long-awaited Halo Infinite.

Obvious when looking at the rumored Microsoft E3

Perhaps the biggest title on the list is Halo Infinite. It revealed that Microsoft was the first to make fun of it for the Xbox One in 2018, and will eventually appear in the next generation of Xbox Series X and S. The game will be available from day one. Go to the Xbox Game Pass listed on the official Xbox website. After being listed on Steam and the Microsoft Store, it will also appear on PC.

(Photo: Getty Images) The video game “Halo: Infinite” is being promoted at a Microsoft Xbox press event prior to the E3 Game Convention in Los Angeles on June 9, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo courtesy of: Mark RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images)

Infinite allows players to explore the Halo ring for the first time in the series. This could mean that it’s an open world title. Fans also delve deeper into the story of the Master Chief. According to insiders, Infinite will eventually conclude the massive story set by the previous game in the series.

Next is Bethesda’s first foray into space-based RPGs, Starfield. According to PCGamer, Starfield, which was teased with a short trailer on the E3 about three years ago, is a brand new IP. It’s actually Bethesda’s new IP for the first time in 25 years. But apart from that (and what you see on the teaser trailer), there’s basically no iron wall information about the game yet.

Finally, Forza Horizon 5 and Age of Empires IV are a compilation of the “AAA quadruple punches” that Microsoft seems to be throwing. The AoE IV was first unveiled at Gamescom in August 2017 to please enthusiastic fans of the RTS series for many years. And for Forza 5, players will be able to drive a digital version of Japan featuring Yokohama, Kanagawa, Gunma, and around Mt. Fuji. At least according to the leaked screenshot, that is.

Equipped with all E32021

The event will run from June 12th to 15th and, like E3 2020, will be a digital-only event, GamesRadar reports. If insiders are true, Microsoft will have something huge to throw at several gaming tycoons, including Square Enix, Ubisoft, Konami, Capcom, Nintendo, and Warner Bros. Pictures. I’m a stealer, but I haven’t seen it yet.

(Photo: Getty Images) Los Angeles, CA-June 10: Xbox Game Pass Executive Ashley Speicher will speak at the Microsoft xBox E3 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 10, 2018. The E3 Gaming Conference will begin on Tuesday, June 12th (Photo courtesy of Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

