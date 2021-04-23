Galaxy A22 5G Rendering Reveals Phones In Its Glory





Samsung’s Galaxy A225G may finally be on the market. After months of speculation and rumors, we are now seeing the next budget 5G smartphone for the first time. Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks, shares some high-resolution unofficial renderings of the phone. There is also a video showing the glory of the phone.

The Galaxy A22 5G (there are also 4G variations) looks not much different from the Galaxy A325G when it comes to frontal appearance. It reportedly has the same 6.5-inch display with the same size water drop notch with the same 13-megapixel selfie camera.

But as soon as you move back, the situation is different. The Galaxy A32 5G has a gorgeous back for the midranger, and each camera module has a separate cutout. On the other hand, in the Galaxy A22 5G, all the sensors are gathered in the squirrel camera bump. The rendering shows a triple camera setup, but some previous reports suggested four rear cameras. You have to wait for that confirmation.

Next, at the bottom of the phone, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a notch for the speaker grill. The power and volume control buttons are on the right. Samsung also has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. There is also a secondary microphone at the top. There is something pretty standard here. The dimensions of the Galaxy A22 5G are reported to be 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.7mm without camera bumps.

The Galaxy A22 5G has been rounding on the internet since December last year. Phones are still fleeing the market, but it may not be long before it finally officially breaks the cover. The device is said to arrive from Samsung in July this year as the cheapest 5G smartphone ever. The title is currently held by the Galaxy A32 5G and debuted in the 4GB + 64GB variant for $ 279.99.

This suggests that the Galaxy A225G could be retailed for about $ 200. Samsung is reported to have opted for the joint development and production (JDM) method of this phone to reduce manufacturing costs. This basically means that the company decides the design and specifications, but the third-party manufacturer develops and manufactures the product. China-based WingTech and Hwachin are third-party manufacturers of the Galaxy A225G. It’s unclear at this point how Samsung will price this phone.

