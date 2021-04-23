Carving Snowboard Preview – 1080 Snowboard Spiritual Sequel





Snowboard carving from N64 to Oculus VR (Photo: Chuhai Labs)

A veteran of 1080 Snowboarding on the N64 is back on the slopes with a completely new and reassuring old school, VR Follow-up.

The recent Oculus Gaming Showcase reinforces the notion that virtual reality stays here. There were many exciting titles on display, from the completely reworked Resident Evil 4 to the story of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Part 2. One of the most striking games was from the new studio, Chuhai Labs. The developer, led by industry veteran Giles Goddard, famous for Star Fox and Super Mario 64, is his job as the most relevant 1080 snowboard programmer here.

His new title, Carve Snowboarding, aims to bring that classic N64 experience to the world of VR. I recently visited Chuhai Labs in Kyoto and talked with Goddard and producer Mark Lentz about the game design mantra of Chuhai Labs. Carve a snowboard.

Although the name Chuhai Labs is new, Goddard has been at the heart of the Japanese video game scene since moving from England to Kyoto in the 1990s and working with Nintendo. But when he first founded the studio Vitei Backroom in 2002, it played a very different role within the industry.

Vitei was originally a developer of Nintendo. They called us a 1.5 party. Basically, the internal department of EAD. It was great because we didn’t have to worry about money, but we weren’t making our own game. We made their games for them and then made a little money. That’s great, but it doesn’t give you creative freedom, he said.

So we moved to a third party and started making money from other publishers. It was better, but still we didn’t make our own game. They took all the risks, gave us money, and expected certain things such as these features on a particular day.

Along with the desire for creative freedom, Giles recognizes the growing indie market and the decline of AA games as a turning point in the team’s decision to do business on its own. He explained to me that the market for indie games is ample. Enough for us at Chuhai Labs to become indie game developers and publishers. There are enough people to buy indie games, and that’s the only thing that will grow. AAA is always franchise-focused, so it can’t be expanded that much, but anything indie can do it.

After renaming from Vitei Backroom, Chuhai Labs was already successful early on and became part of the Halloween Forever publishing team, inspired by the popular Ghost N Goblins in late 2020. The premise of a very ambitious game of recreating the adrenaline-fueled, fast-paced action of flying on the slopes of a black diamond had its own challenges. Not only is it to capture the right experience, but it is also to prevent it from inducing nausea.

[My first challenge was] I’m trying to find a way to prevent people from being thrown into the game. It’s really hard to make it a viable game, but don’t move the camera around. The way around that with Carve is to not rotate the camera. People feel sick because the camera is constantly spinning. So if your head is facing in one direction and your eyes are told to move in the other direction, your brain will start to go crazy. Therefore, Carve needs to move the whole body to the board. So you always control where you are looking.

After the things that didn’t spit out were categorized, the next step was to capture the essence of a highly dynamic experience in digital space.

In snowboarding, you use your feet and feet to control the board, but in VR games you obviously have no feet and you have a controller. I wondered what would happen if the controller was your foot. Use the controller to control where your feet are in the world. At first I thought it wouldn’t work, but it worked and I tried it with a lot of people and it really struck a chord with people. This is our main control scheme. Control the board with your arms.

At first, I was confused about how to control the snowboard with my arms. After all, it’s a sport that relies heavily on your lower body and is currently being ignored by VR technology. But as soon as the headset is turned on and up the (very forgiving) hill, everything makes sense.

When I took a snowboarding position in the real world and started my career down the hill, I instinctively began to balance my arms. The natural instinct of balancing makes it surprisingly easy to maneuver the entire course. The more time I spent on the course, the tighter the cornering, the more engrossed the surrounding scenery, and the more beautifully rendered. Know when to add details and when to simply become a distant art.

At any point during the descent, the camera was chasing my line of sight so I didn’t feel nausea. This allowed me to enjoy the thrill, look for hidden collectibles and avoid hitting rocks.

The player hub cabin off the slopes provides all the warmth and comfort you would expect from a cozy alpine cabin, launching a pet Labrador (VR’s first pet dog?). Ironically, this was the only area of ​​the game where I started to get nauseated. When the instinct to use the thumbstick for warp movements confused my brain.

Giles Goddard programmed Mario’s face at the start of Super Mario 64 (Photo: Chuhai Labs)

Overall, the short time at Carve Snowboarding was thrilling. The game looks great and ultimately feels great. Tight mechanical control with varying degrees of adjustable control depending on actual snowboarding skills aims to make Chuhai Labs producer Mark Lentz the flagship of all future projects.

We don’t have an official mantra yet, but Giles’ old school skills and passion are a well-controlled game. A game that you can control well is that your 12-year-old Giles son can enjoy it as long as I can. He said the fun of the game comes from perfect control, perfect physics, something that feels natural and native.

Details: Game News

Take Mario for example. There was a platformer in front of Mario, but in the end, it has good physics and good control, and it only set the stage for future platformers. Every time Mario comes out, it perfects what came before. That’s what Giles is trying to achieve with Carve Snowboarding, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve with other projects.

The future of Chuhai Labs does not yet have a core artistic identity like Supergiant or Yacht Club Games. Instead, Chuhai Labs, as Giles tells me, is focused on making the game special. Without that core hook, I’m not very interested in games. If Chuhai Labs can continue to produce titles in Halloween Forever’s retro nostalgia while looking to the future like Carve Snowboarding, Giles Goddards’ new studio will continue to be in the spotlight.

