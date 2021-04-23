PS5 may push console VR further for this reason





After confirming that the PS5 will receive new VR headset peripherals earlier this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan further outlined the company’s commitment to all of virtual reality.

In an interview with Nikkei (flagged by Upload VR), Ryan confirmed that the PlayStation has a big VR plan. He states: Next-generation VR systems are a very strategic opportunity for PlayStation. We launched PSVR in 2016 and have had time to understand the VR experience for years. What I learned from VR is that the potential market is huge. “

As of January 2020, PlayStations first entered VR with more than 5 million units. Therefore, it is clear that there is a great demand for virtual reality experiences among console gamers. Sony’s next-generation VR headset is ready to move the needle further, giving console players an experience not possible with the first PS VR headset.

PSVR is often praised for being gimmick-independent and instead providing users with a variety of fully fleshed-out gaming experiences. That seems to be the purpose of PSVR2.

We want to continue to provide a high gaming experience to keep the community entertained, “Ryan said.

At least one PS5 VR game currently under development is already known, and speculation is circulating that the headset can receive the port of the acclaimed VR game Half-Life: Alyx. Mizu also loves to see Team ASOBI, which created Astro Bot: Recuse Mission as one of the best games on the original PSVR. At this point, the little guy was becoming the PlayStation mascot, giving him the opportunity to create another AstroBot game.

As for the PSVR 2 headset itself, I don’t know what it actually looks like, but I’ve confirmed that it can be connected to the PS5 with a single cord. This is very reassuring as the first PSVR requires a cable spaghetti nightmare. Function. Sony introduced us to the next generation VR controller, which seems to be a major upgrade from the PlayStation Move wand used in today’s PS VR headsets.

It has already been confirmed that PSVR 2 will not be released this year (probably because Sony can’t even manage PS5 replenishment). However, it’s clear that PlayStation is an important area we’re working on in the long run, so we might hear more about headsets throughout 2021.

