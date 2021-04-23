Which model do I need to order?





Apple announced the new M1 iMac at the Spring Loaded event, but if you were like us, you wanted to buy it right away. You can’t actually pre-order until April 30th, but that’s a good thing. Take a closer look at your 24-inch iMac and give it time to help you make the best purchases for your money. So follow our guide and spend your money wisely.

What are the standards for all three iMac models

Before explaining the difference, let’s look at the same features on all three models of the 24-inch iMac.

4.5K Retina display (1 billion colors, 500 knit brightness, P3 color gamut, supports True Tone) M1 processor or 8GB RAM (16GB upgrade available) 1080p FaceTime HD camera 6 speaker system 3 microphone array 3.5mm audio jack Wi -Fi6 and Bluetooth 5.0

No matter which model you buy, it’s a lot of computers. However, there are important differences between the $ 1,299, $ 1,499, and $ 1,699 iMac models.

24-inch iMac: Design and Color

All iMac models have the same all-in-one design, measures 21.5 x 18.1 x 5.8 inches, and weighs about 10 pounds. This is very impressive for such a powerful desktop PC. However, the color options are different, and the higher the configuration, the more options you have.

iMac modelColors $ 1,299 iMac 24 ”Blue, Green, Pink, Silver $ 1,499 iMac 24” Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Orange, Purple, Yellow $ 1,699 iMac 24 ”Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Orange, Purple, Yellow

Our Choice: If you absolutely need to have an orange iMac aggressively, you absolutely must aggressively spend extra cash. (We admit that it looks great.)

24-inch iMac: Graphics (GPU)

All three models have an 8-core M1 CPU, but the graphics processor (GPU) is different for the $ 1,299 iMac 24-inch.

iMac model CPU core GPU core $ 1,299 iMac 24 ”87 $ 1,499 iMac 24” 88 $ 1,699 iMac 24 ”88

The $ 1,299 iMac 24-inch has one less GPU core than the other two models. To understand how to compare 7-core and 8-core GPUs, take a look at the Macbook Air review benchmarks by Macworld UK. They tested both the $ 999 MacBook Air with a 7-core GPU and the $ 1,249 MacBook Air 8. -Core GPU. Here’s a comparison of Geekbench’s test results:

iMac modelGeekbench 5 OpenCL Geekbench 5 Metal 7 Core GPU MacBook Air 16804192838 Core GPU MacBook Air18462 20960 Geekbench 5 OpenCL and Metal results are scores. High score is better.

OpenCL and Metal are frameworks used to render graphics. These tests show the execution speed of each GPU. The 8-core GPU is 10% more than the 7-core GPU in Geekbench’s OpenCL test. With Metal, you’ll see an 8% improvement. Keep in mind that these are benchmark tests designed to stress the GPU and make high demands. Therefore, if you are playing an action-packed video game, you may notice a slight difference when it comes to everyday use (web browsing). Email, photo editing, etc. — You won’t notice any difference.

Our Choice: No matter which model you buy, you’ll get excellent chips and solid graphics performance, so the GPU won’t be the overwhelming factor when deciding which 24-inch iMac to buy.

24-inch iMac: Thunderbolt and USB ports

All three 24-inch iMac models have two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports. But that’s all you get with the $ 1,299 model. The $ 1,499 and $ 1,699 models also have a pair of USB 3 ports. This is useful if you have several peripherals to connect to. None of the iMac models have a USB-A port, which is unfortunate, but they all have a headphone jack on the left side.

The $ 1,299 M1 iMac (left) has two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports. The $ 1,499 and $ 1,699 M1 iMacs (right) have the same port in addition to the two USB-3 ports.

Our view: Obviously, if you have only one or two items connected to your Mac, two ports will suffice. However, the two ports on your desktop machine are extremely limited, so you should invest in a Thunderbolt hub. This is basically a box with several different ports that acts as an adapter for the device. For example, when I checked the Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock ($ 250) that could connect to the Thunderbolt port on my iMac, it provided two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a Gigabit Ethernet connector, and two. HDMI video jack and SD card slot. If you need more USB-C ports, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub is for you. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub has two additional Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB-A port.

24-inch iMac: Storage

The 24-inch iMac has regular storage upgrades, up to 2TB in higher configurations. Apple hasn’t released pricing information yet, but based on Apple’s current matrix, it can assume $ 200 per 512GB of storage.

iMac Model Standard Configuration Upgrade Option $ 1,299 iMac 24 ”256GB512GB, 1TB $ 1,499 iMac 24” 256GB512GB, 1TB, 2TB $ 1,699 iMac 24 ”512GB1TB, 2TB

Our Choice: As cloud storage (iCloud, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive) becomes more prevalent, 256GB SSD will probably be sufficient for most people. Content creators working with large files will need more onboard storage. In other words, it’s a good idea to upgrade to one of the higher-end models anyway.

24-inch iMac: Gigabit Ethernet

Most people use Wi-Fi connections to the network and the Internet, but power users will prefer wired connections using Ethernet ports to ensure maximum speed and low latency. The 24-inch iMac itself doesn’t have a Gigabit Ethernet jack, but the power adapter does. As shown below, Apple has moved the port to the power adapter, as shown below.

However, the adapter with that Ethernet doesn’t come with a $ 1,299 24-inch iMac. You can choose to get it, but it costs extra. (I don’t know how much yet.)

You can get a power adapter for the $ 1,299 M1M1, but not for Gigabit Ethernet.

Our Choice: We’re not entirely sure about the price of an adapter with Ethernet, but Apple charges $ 79 for a 96-watt USB-C power adapter, so at least 50 in addition to the $ 1,299 iMac. I think it will cost a dollar. .. So if you really need wired internet, you’ll also need at least some of the other features of the $ 1,499 model.

24-inch iMac: Touch ID

Touch ID is finally here on your desktop Mac! Apple has created a super-cool keyboard for the 24-inch iMac in seven colors that matches all the hues of Apple’s fingerprint sensor in the upper right corner. With Touch ID enabled, you’ll be prompted whenever you need to enter your password, and you can authenticate by simply placing your finger on the Touch ID button.

However, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is only available on the $ 1,499 and $ 1,699 models. However, the $ 1,299 model does not include the unfortunate Touch ID. Instead, you have a standard wireless Magic Keyboard that you can upgrade to a Touch ID keyboard for a fee (probably at least $ 49).

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID comes standard with the $ 1,499 and $ 1,699 M1 iMacs.

Our Choice: We’re a big fan of Touch ID on the MacBook, so it’s highly recommended that you get Touch ID, whether you pay an extra fee or jump to the $ 1,499 model. Unfortunately, I don’t know how much it is. If you exceed $ 50, you need to jump to the next model.

24-inch iMac: Purchasing Advice

It’s nice that the 24-inch iMac starts at $ 1,299, the same as before, but it’s only $ 200 different from the next model, so it’s a good idea to save. The $ 1,499 iMac 24-inch has the right combination of features for the price. A total of four ports for connecting cables and devices, a Magic keyboard with Touch ID, Gigabit Ethernet, more color choices, and graphics processing. It’s hard to quantify the difference without knowing the cost of the add-on, but it certainly feels like over $ 100.

