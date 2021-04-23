FDA Approves Medtronic Embolizer with Shielding Technology-Med-Tech Innovation





Medtronic has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a pipeline flex embolic device with shielding technology.

Medtronic has developed a shielding technology that advances diversion therapy by introducing surface-modified implant devices that show reduced thrombus formation in materials and a reduced tendency of surface-treated materials to produce clots. NYULangoneHealthin New York City conducted the first patient treatment in the United States. With a new device.

The Pipeline Flex Embolic Device, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in the United States in 2021, diverts blood flow from cerebral aneurysms. The device features a braided cylindrical mesh tube that is implanted across the base or neck of the aneurysm. This device blocks blood flow to the aneurysm and reconstructs the affected area of ​​the parent vessel. Preclinical studies show how shield technology improves pipeline flex by reducing thrombus formation in device materials.

Peter Kim Nelson, Chief of Interventional Neuroradiology at NYU Langone Health and Professor of Radiology and Neurosurgery, said: “The Pipeline Flexshield used today to treat giant left internal carotid aneurysms in NYU Langone is a diversion therapy that establishes a new pioneer for the safe and effective management of complex cerebral aneurysms. The team has long expected the device to be available to patients in the United States. Surface modification of implants reduces material thrombosis and makes delivery via winding vessels identifiable. An anatomy with improved delivery and reseeding compared to previous generation flow diverters. “

Results of the SHIELD study, published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS) on June 1, 2020 (1 year safety and efficacy results with a pipeline embolizer with shielding technology for intracranial aneurysms: positive , Post-marketing, Multi-Center Study) states that third-generation pipeline flex embolizers with shield technology continue to be a strong record of the safety and efficacy of diversion therapy by the Medtronic product family. is showing. The results show 77.2% complete aneurysm occlusion, 3.2% primary safety endpoint, and 93.1% complete wall juxtaposition surgery at 12 months.

Dan Voltz, President of Medtronic’s Neurovascular Business, said: Medtronic changed the treatment paradigm of cerebral aneurysms with the approval of the pipeline embolization device 10 years ago, improving the results and all medical personnel. “

Rupture of a cerebral aneurysm kills an estimated 500,000 people worldwide each year, with half of the victims under the age of 50. The Pipeline Embolization Device has been used to treat patients in the United States since 2011 and is now available at Shield Technology.

Todd Crawford, founder of the Lisa Foundation, dedicated to his wife Lisa, who died of a complication of a cerebral aneurysm, said: “Cerebral aneurysms are much more common than most people believe, and maximization requires early detection, accurate diagnosis, and rapid treatment. Survival potential. Our mission. As a valuable partner in sharing, we commend Medtronic’s continued efforts to improve patient outcomes and develop new therapies and approaches for treating life-saving cerebral aneurysms. “

