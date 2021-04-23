A new battle for winners of Apple, Spotify, and podcasting





The battle for podcast dominance continues.

Two Announcements This Week Apple Inc.s AAPL -1.17% Paid Podcast Subscription Introduced and Facebook Inc.s FB -1.64% New Partnership with Spotify Technology SA Accelerates Discovery and Listening on Social Network Platforms It’s the latest growing. A medium that attracts top talent and top dollars.

As Apple moves to subscription, the platform war is happening, said Josh Lindgren, head of the creative artist agency’s podcast division.

Podcasting, which had already wept before the coronavirus pandemic, exploded in popularity during the blockade and will generate more than $ 1 billion in revenue from advertising in the United States for the first time this year. According to Edison Research and Triton Digital, an estimated 116 million Americans, or 41% of the US population over the age of 12, are now monthly podcast listeners, an increase of 11% compared to 2020.

For years, the competition on podcasts has been biased. Apple is the origin of the industry’s name, the portmanteau of the iPod, and broadcasting enjoys its position as the default destination for listening, while doing relatively little to increase its offerings and profits. It was. Meanwhile, Spotify generously provides hundreds of millions of popular creators and companies that are causing an arms race among iHeartMedia Inc., Audacy Inc. (formerly Entercom), Sirius XM Holdings Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. I’ve been doing it. All of this believes that podcasts are essential. To maintain customer involvement in service.

Bruce Springsteen (left) and former President Barack Obama recorded the podcast “Renegade: Born in America” ​​at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey.Photo: Rob DeMartin / Spotify / Associated Press

Dawn Ostrov, chief content and advertising business officer at Spotifys, said the surge in other bets on podcasting confirmed the company’s early move.

We saw this opportunity earlier than anyone else, and we have experienced it much longer than anyone else, she said.

For some observers, this week’s Apples podcast news is like the awakening of a sleeping giant. More than 15 years after adding podcasts to iTunes software, the tech company has introduced a way for podcasters on the platform to sell subscriptions. To date, the company hasn’t provided paid access to podcasts and hasn’t earned fees from ads appearing on over 2 million shows on the platform. Apple declined to comment.

Apple, which has begun podcasting, cannot lose the podcasting battle, said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. It’s only now. It’s a defensive move towards Spotify, but it’s also aggressive from a monetization perspective.

Podcasters pay Apple $ 19.99 per month to activate their subscription and set their listeners at their own price. Apple will reduce subscription revenue in the first year by 30% and then 15%.

Donald Albright, co-founder of Tenderfoot TV, a maker of hit shows such as Up and Vanished, To Live and Die in LA, and Atlanta Monster, said Donald Albright, who wants to be sustainable in any industry, makes money from more sources. Must be able to. Tenderfoot will keep the show free for now, but he said he would consider releasing exclusive bonus content and early access to subscribers through Apple’s new program. It creates a healthier industry.

Spotify, which has a large investment in monopoly, talent and technology, also aims to make media more economically viable through advertising and ultimately subscriptions.

Research firm eMarketer predicts that Spotify currently delivers over 2.2 million podcasts on its service, up from 450,000 in 2019. Swedish streamer podcast listeners in the US will overtake Apple podcasts this year. Apples services grew with the media, but lost market share, dropping from 34% in 2018 to 24% in 2021.

A redesigned ultra-slim iMac? Lost and found tracker called AirTags? Apple TV remote control that doesn’t smoke? New iPad Pro with M1 chip? Apple announced a jumble of updates at a spring event. The WSJ’s Joanna Stern has a summary.Photo Illustration: Adele Morgan

The Apples podcast subscription, which will be available to users next month, has a company. According to people familiar with the issue, Spotify will announce its own service next week. There is no charge for podcasters or reductions in subscriptions, and podcasters will be able to set their own prices, one said.

Subscribed Spotifys iOS app users are routed to the website for transactions. That is, Apple does not reduce its revenue.

Stitcher (acquired by SiriusXM), Wondery (acquired by Amazon), Patreon and Pocket Casts have offered a variety of successful paid subscriptions. Luminary is considered to be the most established player in the subscription and will make the original podcast available to Apple Podcasts listeners through a new program. Apple and Spotify are directing far more listeners than these apps, and could make podcast content payments more mainstream.

Broader competition between Apple and Spotify is intensifying. Except for competing for music subscribers (Spotify is far more advanced than any other service, with 155 million worldwide as of December 31, Apple 60 million in June 2019. (Last reported its subscribers), Spotify is leveraging its strengths in unfair competition denied by Apple, which claims to be one of the most prominent corporate critics of high-tech companies. thing.

Apple’s new podcast subscription option within the revamped app reflects one of CEO’s Tim Cooks core strategies focused on building digital services to drive growth. This strategy generated approximately $ 16 billion in sales in the fourth quarter. That’s a 25% increase from the year before Apple competed more closely with the companies that run the device. In particular, Spotify complains that Apple is using the App Store in an anti-competitive way.

Share your thoughts

What podcast are you listening to lately? Join the conversation below.

Spotify has caused frenzy with deals with podcast makers such as Gimlet Media and Bill Simmons the Ringer, and a blockbuster $ 100 million license agreement with Joe Rogan. He has other contracts with Michelle and Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry and Megan Markle, and is also investing in studios and services for up-and-coming voices.

These investments by Spotify will expand the market and add value to the creators’ work, said Lindgren of CAA.

Apple, which has released original podcasts such as The Line and For All Mankind by TV studios, is discussing with podcasters how to create an original and exclusive show for its service, people familiar with the matter say. I will.

According to Ives, they hold the key to the kingdom in terms of overall customer base, App Store, and broader content, but what sets them apart is not just aggregation, but its exclusive content. ..

Spotify says it welcomes competition.

Audio opportunities are enormous. Ostroff of Spotifys feels that there is room for everyone to participate, given the extent and scale of the media. He added that Spotify is different from its rivals because it focuses on audio. Other companies see audio as our core mission as a side business.

Write to Anne Steele at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos