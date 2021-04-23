This new Windows 10 feature can extend battery life and stop its annoying fan noise





Microsoft has released a new tool for developers. This allows developers to extend battery life and reduce problems that can cause overheating, fan noise, and thermal throttle.

Microsoft’s new EcoQoS is a quality of service (QoS) level that is part of the effort to become carbon negative by 2030. Microsoft has announced this new tool worldwide as Earth Day and Earth Month observed from 1970 to April. Encourage organizations to deal with the climate crisis.

According to Microsoft, developers can opt in to EcoQoS to ensure that Windows 10 devices can achieve “enhanced energy efficiency / extended battery life, reduced fan noise, and power / thermal throttling.” I will.

Given that there are currently 1 billion Windows 10 devices in use and these laptops and PCs are being used more intensively for work, online games and video conferencing during a pandemic, this has an impact. May give.

“The higher the clock speed, the better the performance, but the exponentially higher power consumption,” Microsoft explains.

“This high power consumption can lead to poor battery life, increased temperature, and increased fan noise. Windows does not require the best performance for all tasks, so Windows dynamically drives the processor. It will be reconfigured to provide the right balance between performance and power efficiency, “says Microsoft’s Windows. Raymond Lee, Fundamentals Program Manager.

EcoQoS will be rolled out in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21359 released earlier this month by Microsoft. As the Program Manager of the Insider program pointed out, Windows Task Manager has a new feature called “ecomode” that allows users to coordinate processes. If the process is consuming a lot of resources, the user can dial them down to free those resources for other apps.

The user turns on eco mode in the task manager and[プロセス]You can click the tab.Then right-click on the child process or individual process and in the context menu[エコモード]You need to click.

The eco-mode feature is deployed in a subset of insiders in the development channel.

By opting in, developers can always be more efficient in running workloads that don’t require high levels of performance or low latency.

“Developers can call APIs to explicitly opt in for processes and threads identified as EcoQoS, and Windows handles the rest,” Li said.

“EcoQoS is ideal for energy-efficient background services, updaters, synchronization engines, indexing services, and more,” he adds.

Microsoft claims that allowing developers to call these APIs can reduce CPU power consumption by 90%. This causes the computer to consume less than half the CPU energy to complete the same task.

EcoQoS is not yet available on all 1 billion Windows 10 devices and is targeted at mobile processors. Initially, EcoQoS will only be available on Intel’s 10th and 11th generation mobile processors, AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, and Qualcomm’s Arm-based systems on chips for Windows 10 PCs.

However, Microsoft says it will extend EcoQoS to desktop PCs and other laptops.

