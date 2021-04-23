Why LGBTQ People Need to Think Twice About Using Google Chrome





Google has now begun trials of plans to move to the privacy-first web, which sounds like great news. However, when third-party cookies are no longer supported, new ways of tracking people will be created. While this shift could benefit advertisers who want to target LGBTQ people, this change could create a series of new privacy issues for all minority groups.

Participants wearing glasses during Google at Tokyo Rainbow Pride in Tokyo on May 6th 2018.

Nur Photo via Getty Images

If you are not paying for the product, you are the product. This also applies to the internet browser Google Chrome.

The browser now allows the jumpers you were looking at in ASOS to stalk you on the internet for weeks.

This is to promote third-party cookies and allow advertisers to target their ads based on their internet history.

But as we all become more privacy and data conscious, Google is the latest to announce that it will circumvent these trackers, following Firefox, Safari, and Microsofts Edge.

[The use of third-party cookies to track people] Google’s product management director, advertising privacy and trust, which led to the loss of trust, was written by David Temkin in a recent blog.

If digital advertising doesn’t evolve to address the growing concerns people have about how privacy and personal identities are used, it jeopardizes the future of the free and open Web.

And, at face value, the privacy-first Web is a common goal for easy participation.

But Google’s alternative to this is ultimately to control its own destiny, which worries some privacy activists.

Google’s plan to replace the tracker is to launch FLoC or Federated Learning of Cohorts. They create what’s also known as content-targeted advertising and use artificial intelligence to learn what these groups look like.

Basically, they put people in a dataset and promote them in groupthis instead of promoting them to you as individuals.

Similar versions have already occurred in some of my favorite media apps.

When watching LGBTQ movies, Netflix almost certainly recommends RuPauls drag racing, based on what other fans of Flick have seen. That’s because many LGBTQ people like both queer movies and drag racing.

Similarly, on YouTube, watching a video whose coverage is subjectively right-wing can hit a rabbit hole. As the New York Times podcast found, this can see you getting an increasingly focused, ultra-conservative video.

And grouping that context, or similar people and their likes, is, in effect, also Google’s new AI-based FLoC.

Sundar Pichai, Senior Vice President of Chrome, speaks at Google's annual developer conference Google I / O, held in San Francisco on June 28, 2012.

What is the AFP Advertising Context via Getty Images? How does it work?

When you visit an article, you won’t see ads based on what you’re reading in the article, says Chris Kenna, CEO of content-targeted advertising firm Brand Advances.

It is based on what you access on Google or what you buy on Amazon.afterwards [the algorithms] I will try to find and promote something related to you.

However, context-based advertising is based on the content of the article and the audience of the media publication.

I think it’s a more powerful type of ad. In other words, you can get something related to yourself without getting in the way.

Brand Advance has been creating what’s called a walled garden for several years to allow advertisers to advertise directly to blacks, LGBTQ and other minorities in this way.

As such, Kena says Google is grabbing a bit of land in their space. But as more and more people realize that the context is king, they will support agencies like Brand Advance.

In fact, he believes that changes to Google Chrome will allow advertisers to consider creating a wider variety of ads that speak to poorly serviced audiences.

But in a broader perspective, Kena is wary of its goodness only if it shifts in a way that seeks to improve the outlets of the diversity media, as Google has embarked on their work.

Context means what LGBTQ media and other diversity outlets are booming because they know the key things about their audience, and then which ads are relevant and what they serve.

But like any new algorithm, artificial intelligence, or system, it often reflects where we are in society. And we remain in a world where LGBTQ people are facing serious and disproportionate discrimination by the system.

Until society becomes fair [algorithms and AI] It reflects our discrimination and aggression. Therefore, we need to build an algorithm to offset the unfair society in which we live.

Our walled garden is smaller than Google. We kept the context environment safe by knowing all the campaigns that take place through it.

We work with brands and educate them [speaking to the LGBTQ and Black audiences] -And Google will have to do the same. They take more responsibility. That means you need to train your team and better understand the whole audience.

Poland-202 1/03/21: In the illustration in this photo, the Google logo displayed on the smartphone is

What are the privacy issues regarding Google’s plans for SOPA images / LightRocket LGBTQ people via Getty Images?

Currently, it is not possible to target LGBTQ people or the delicate characteristics of people. It means sexual orientation, but it also means groups based on race or personal difficulties.

And Google says this also applies to the new FLoC advertising system.

But this is ultimately what privacy campaigners are worried about.

The underlying FLoC groups people by trait. And where have you ever seen grouping people go wrong? Its built-in stello typing is said by Kyle Taylor, author of the Little Black Book of Data and Democracy.

Suppose there is a data breach and a malicious person can understand the data. If the group’s name is not gay or Muslim, it’s easy to resolve if it’s based on similar characteristics. Now you can find gay, trance and bisexual users of Chrome everywhere. This not only allows you to maliciously target one person, but also harms the entire set of individuals.

In the UK, where Im is based, we live in a relatively liberal society, but what about Russia? What if a government known to reduce the rights of certain people obtains this data and uses it to identify and persecute a group of certain people? What if the group wants to target Muslims and immigrants?

Taylor believes that the broader change here isn’t just a trust and privacy initiative, but Google’s attempt to improve and protect advertising revenue by consolidating space.

At this time, using third-party cookies, each advertiser appears to own an apartment building with its own unit. The new move will consolidate all apartments into one giant home entirely owned by Google, allowing or restricting access.

The bottom line is that they are a company that sells advertising, and all the services they offer are designed to generate revenue. Suppose those new FLoCs and algorithms are being monitored by an independent body that audits them. In that case, I know how to start trusting them, but for now, I have to believe their words and have no good track record in trusting.

For clarity, neither third-party trackers nor FLoC are appropriate, that’s the point. This does not improve anything, it only changes the problem.

Placebo sang famously, my computer thinks Im is gay, I threw away that junk. The question LGBTQ people need to ask themselves now is whether they need to do the same thing as Chrome and switch browsers to protect their privacy.

In fact, more and more, it means asking which technology is endangering our community. And decisively, what are we doing to challenge this?

