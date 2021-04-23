Xiaomi Launches India’s Most Expensive Smart TV with 75-inch QLED Screen: Learn More





Xiaomi has launched multiple smartphones in India under the Mi 11 series. The company also launched the country’s most expensive smart TV, the Mi QLED TV 75. The new TV uses quantum dot based LEDs (QLEDs) and is offered in a huge size of 75 inches.

The new Xiaomi TV is priced at 1,19,999, which is the brand’s first TV and is over 10,000 rupees. The new TV will be available in Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and some offline retail stores. The first sale will take place on April 27th.

The new Xiaomi TV boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz along with MEMC. The high refresh rate of the screen is complemented by an HDMI 2.1 port that allows 4K resolution at 120Hz. The addition of the HDMI 2.1 port provides compatibility with new generation consoles.

Xiaomi claims that the new Mi TV can achieve a peak brightness of 1000 knits. The TV also has a thin bezel, which has a screen-to-body ratio of 97%.

To provide deeper black and superior contrast levels, the new Xiaomi TV uses 192 zone full array local dimming. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG to enhance support for OTT content. The TV comes with a 30W stereo speaker with 6 drivers including 2 tweeters, 2 full range drivers and 2 woofer drivers.

The new TV uses a MediaTek MT9611 processor with four ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.5GHz and is paired with the Mali G52 MP2 GPU.

