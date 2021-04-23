Police officers find lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park and beat all high scores: see hilarious tweets





The Bountiful City Police Department in Utah, Utah, announced on Twitter that owners Mason and Ali should get it back when they found the Nintendo Switch left behind in the park returned to them. .. But they also joked that they were already making good use of the console and their skills were far superior to their owners. A police officer named Jubert, who posted the tweet, said one of his staff had beaten all the high scores on the console and the owner had run out of all the gold coins he had accumulated on the console.

A hilarious tweet posted on April 21st read Mason and Ali and someone found your Nintendo Switch in North Canyon Park and submitted it to us. I beat all your high scores and used all your gold coins, and I’m bored now so you can come pick it up. The case number below it is 21-1094. -Jubert

Mason and Ali, someone found your Nintendo Switch in North Canyon Park and submitted it to us. I beat all your high scores and used all your gold coins, and I’m bored now so you can come pick it up. The case number below it is 21-1094. -Jubert

BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) April 20, 2021

The police didn’t stop there. The department also shared that another employee got a video game and earned some points while the console posted an immediate update to notify the owner that it was returned. did. Good, read the tweet.

Switch owner found! Thank you for helping spread the word. Also, I think Sanborn picked it up when I was done. That’s good because he leveled them up and got back a few coins.

BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) April 21, 2021

In the first tweet, we saw some fun reactions from users.

The entire case was also featured in a short news segment of Fox 13 News. See the video below.

Is the OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (from 23:00) we’ll talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos