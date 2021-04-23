Innovative assistive technology transforms 2021 World Book Day into a time of “reading inclusiveness for all”





OrCam read Is an advanced AI-driven assistive technology built into an easy-to-use handheld device with a single purpose. It empowers users with language processing challenges such as dyslexia, aphasia, and reading fatigue, as well as users who read a lot. Of text to read anything, regardless of their state.

Leveraging the groundbreaking computer vision technology pioneered by OrCam, the lightweight OrCam Read instantly captures all loud text and computer / smartphone screen pages without the need for display screens, apps or cloud connections. The only personal AI reader to read. The first digital reader has intuitive point-and-click operation and activates two precision laser guidance options to read the entire highlighted text or target where to start reading. OrCam Read offers new opportunities for increased independence by accessing all kinds of text at any time, in any setting.

OrCam MyEye Is a voice-activated wearable device for the visually impaired and the visually impaired. A lightweight device that magnetically attaches to the wearer’s eyeglass frame instantly reads printed text and digital screens, recognizes faces, and identifies products / barcodes, banknotes, and colors. OrCam MyEye is the only wearable assistive technology for the visually impaired that can be activated by intuitive pointing gestures or by voice commands using the new smart reading feature.

The algorithms that drive the smart reading feature are activated by the user’s voice to hear and understand the user’s request, get relevant information, and quickly read the requested text to the user.

Both OrCamRead and OrCamMyEye allow World Book Day to resonate with those who are trying to read through sophisticated yet easy-to-use technology. With OrCam, people who are struggling to read or who can’t read at all can read it right away.

“We have extended our personal AI product to add OrCam Read, a new form factor that is a lightweight handheld device that intuitively empowers people who have difficulty reading. It reads every page or screen instantly, enabling an enjoyable reading experience. Text, ”explained Dr. Yonatan Wexler, Executive Vice President of Research and Development at OrCam. “It can be challenging for a wide range of people who need reading support to work, study, or just to rejoice in their joy. This ability to listen to text instantly reduces the burden of reading and is a device. Easy content that allows users to focus. ”

OrCam Technologies is known for its breakthrough innovations in assistive technology platforms and is recognized worldwide. Throughout the Inhonorof World Book Day and the year, the company will focus on ongoing research and development, helping users reach their full potential with personal AI assistance that provides new access to the visual world. I am.

The first handheld OrCamRead was recognized as a recipient of the EdTech Awards 2021 Cool Tool Finalist (Assistive Technology Solution category) and CES 2021 Best of Innovation Award (Accessibility category).

The company’s wearable OrCam MyEye assistive technology device was named TIME Best Invention in 2019.

About OrCam Technologies: OrCam Technologies, a leader in personal AI assistive technology platforms, was co-founded in 2010 by Israeli innovators Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram, who are also co-founders of Mobileye (now an Intel company). .. A leader in collision avoidance systems and an innovator for autonomous driving. Inspired by the development of innovative artificial vision technologies that support safer driving, OrCam leverages advanced AI-powered computer vision and machine learning to help the visually impaired, the visually impaired, the reading impaired, or the hearing impaired. Increase the independence of people.

For more information, visit www.orcam.com and YouTube and follow OrCam on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About World Book Day: UN-designated World Book Day has been observed by millions of people in more than 100 countries, hundreds of voluntary organizations, schools, public bodies, professional groups and private sectors. I will. World Book Day has won quite a few people, from every continent and every cultural background to the cause of books and copyright. #WorldBookDay

For more information, please visit https://www.un.org/en/observances/book-and-copyright-day.

