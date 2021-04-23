Oppo Enco Air, 24-hour battery life, Bluetooth v5.2 revealed ahead of May 6 release





Oppo Enco Air True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have already been announced in Italy, according to the company’s press release earlier this month. However, TWS earphones are not for sale. The company recently made fun of launching TWS earphones in China with the Oppo K95G on May 6th. These could be Oppo Enco Air. They boast Bluetooth v5.2 for 24 hours battery life and connectivity. There seems to be a stem style design and two color options.

Oppo Enco Air Price

Oppo Enco Air is priced at € 99 and is available in black and white colors, according to a post on Oppo’s Italian Newsroom page. Earlier this month, TWS earphones were expected to be available in Italy via Amazon.it within a few weeks, but are not listed on the website or Oppo’s official Italian website. Meanwhile, a blog named Oppo Hub shared images of earphones.

It is unknown if and when Oppo Enco Air will be available in international markets, including India.

Specifications and functions of Oppo Enco Air

Oppo Enco Air comes with call noise canceling that uses dual microphones with AI capabilities. They are said to simulate a human binaural hearing system that allows us to track human voices and separate them from background noise in real time. Oppo Enco Air comes with touch controls that let you touch the stem to track, volume, answer calls, and activate your voice assistant. The TWS earphones come with a case with a 440mAh battery, which is said to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. We can also provide up to 15 hours of talk time. With fast charging support, Oppo Enco Air can achieve 8 hours of battery life with a 10 minute charge.

It comes with Bluetooth v5.2 and allows both earphones to receive audio at the same time with low latency simultaneous binaural transmission. According to the company, Oppo Enco Air can be better managed with the Hey Melody app. Here’s all the information about Oppo Enco Air, and we can expect even more at the launch event on May 6th.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





