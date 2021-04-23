Newspaper sues Google, Facebook





125 publishers in 11 states filed and announced proceedings against Google and Facebook this week. It claims that the tech giant illegally monopolized the digital advertising market and stopped the competition by conducting an illegal secret trade called the Jedi Blue.

14 complaints have been filed or announced by publishers in Indiana, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Mississippi, New Jersey, Missouri, Maryland, and Delaware.

In Indiana, AIM Media, the parent company of AIM Media Indiana and the owner of the Daily Reporter, participated in the submission.

The allegations follow the January antitrust proceedings of West Virginia-based newspaper HD Media against Google and Facebook, which issue Charleston Gazette-Mail and (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch.

AIM Media, including AIM Media Texas and AIM Media Midwest, publishes about 50 newspapers in four states. Other AIM Media Indiana newspapers include the Jackson County Banner, the Republic of Columbus, the Johnson County Daily Journal, and the Seymour Tribune.

AIM Media includes veteran newspaper executive CEO Jeremy Halbreich, who was chairman and CEO of the board of directors of the Chicago Sun-Times publisher Sun-Times Media, and seven other daily newspapers in the Chicago region. It is led by a paper weekly newspaper.

Halbrich says Google and Facebook dominate the digital advertising market and limit the monetization of local news by local media, as evidenced by recent research conducted by both federal and state agencies. Said. This has had a dramatic impact on the revenue and resources available to the local press. These monopoly practices must end. While publishers are struggling more and more, it’s no longer appropriate for these two platforms to benefit directly from local news.

In October 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittees addressed Google and Facebook’s actions in the digital advertising market and their actions in the free and diverse press of the United States, especially in the newspaper industry. We have published a 470-page report detailing the serious consequences. ..

The Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, and a number of state attorney generals have also filed antitrust claims against Google and / or Facebook.

Newspapers are seriously affected. According to complaints, advertising revenue plummeted from $ 49 billion in 2006 to $ 16.5 billion in 2017, threatening the presence of local news.

Freedom of the press is not at stake, the complaint said. The press itself is at stake.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 1990 and 2016, nearly 30,000 newspaper jobs fell by 60% across the industry. In the last 15 years, nearly 20% of all newspapers have been closed, and countless other newspapers have become their shells and ghosts, according to a recent report from the University of North Carolina.

Newspapers are an integral part of our democratic function, and there is no substitute for well-informed citizens, said newspaper lawyer Paul Farrell Jr. This is a battle worth fighting.

