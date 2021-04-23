



2021 Babson Entrepreneurial Thought and Action Challenge Winners Announced

Donna Levin, Chief Executive Officer of Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneur Leadership, said: “We were very impressed and inspired by the achievements of these ventures so far. We look forward to supporting them as the Babson community in addressing these complex and global issues. I will. ”

Announced by Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship, the annual Beta Challenge Business Competition is an important experience for many Babson graduates, graduate and undergraduate entrepreneurs to test their entrepreneurial leadership skills. At the finale event, competitors pitched their ventures live to the admired jury, competing for over $ 250,000 in cash and physical prizes. The 2021 finalists and semi-finalists are here.

The Blank Center has also announced the winners of the Sidecar Awards. Zoey Koko CEO and founder finalist Sara Ferrer ’08 was selected as the recipient of the High Impact Female Founder Award. Finalists Jayson Sterba MBA’21 and Digital Patient XP have been awarded the Health Innovation Award. Semi-finalists Akhil Nair MBA’18 and Xena Intelligence received the Tech Innovation Award.

This year’s Beta Challenge contestants represent a diverse portfolio of candidates focused on addressing critical issues. Babson College has demonstrated its commitment to foster entrepreneurs of all kinds to make a greater impact on the world by supporting student and alumni-led ventures through hands-on programs such as the Beta Challenge and Accelerator Programs.

Today’s beta challenge winners are announced on the final day of Babson Connect: Worldwide 2021 (BCW), the world’s first five-day entrepreneurial summit in virtually five regions this year. Each year, BCW provides students, graduates and entrepreneurs with an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the Babson College community and global network.

For more information on oveRNight RN, please visit: https: //www.overnightrn.com/

For more information on High Time Foods, please visit: https: //www.hightimefoods.com/

For more information on the Mai Soli Foundation, please visit: https: //www.maisolifoundation.org/

For more information on Babson’s Beta Challenge, please visit this website.

About Babson College Babson College is an educator, convenor, and ideological leader of all kinds of entrepreneurship. Babson, a top-ranked university in entrepreneurship education, is a dynamic life and learning lab where students, faculty and staff work together to tackle real business and social issues. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders that our world needs most: navigate change, embrace ambiguity, overcome complexity, make a difference in the world, and influence the world. An organization of all sizes and types of leaders with strong functional knowledge, skills and vision to motivate teams for a common purpose. As we have for nearly half a century, Babson continues to advance entrepreneurship and action as the most positive force on the planet to create sustainable economic and social value.

Source Babson College

