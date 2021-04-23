SpaceX rocket launches with astronautsExBulletin





A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon Space Capsule will take off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Friday. John Raoux / Hide AP Caption

John Raoux / AP

John Raoux / AP

The SpaceX rocket took off from Florida early Friday morning, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station and becoming a routine mission.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Center shortly before 6am EST and carried the Crew Dragon capsule. NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet were on board. While the astronauts enjoyed a smooth ride in orbit, the rocket’s isolated first stage returned to Earth and landed vertically on an Atlantic drone.

This is the third flight of the Crew Dragon Capsule since May last year when astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken began flying to the station with their inaugural crew. The Dragon Capsule dates back in a way to the early days of space travel, but includes several upgrades such as sleek lines and touch screen controls.

This Crew Dragon capsule was used in SpaceX’s first mission to fly a human last May. This is the first time an American capsule has been reused since the Gemini project, in which an unmanned spacecraft flew twice in 1965.

NASA expects the Crew Dragon to become the flagship vehicle for round trips to and from the station. The space agency recently chose SpaceX to build a lander for a planned mission to the Moon in the future.

The dragon will dock at the space station around 5:10 AM Eastern Standard Time on Saturday. Upon arrival, the station’s crew will temporarily be a total of 11 astronauts and astronauts. It requires a creative sleeping arrangement and can have long lines in the three toilets.

The crowded situation will not last long. NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, who arrived at the station in another Crew Dragon capsule in November, will depart on April 28. is.

