SpaceX rocket ship launches four astronauts on a mission to NASA’s space station





NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new team of four astronauts during their flight to the International Space Station on Friday. This is the first crew to be put into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous space flight.

The company’s Crew Dragon Capsule Endeavor also made its second flight, with nine Marlin engines ringing from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:49 am (0949 GMT) in the dark pre-dawn sky above the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It became a striped pattern. Florida.

The explosion from Cape Canaveral was broadcast live on NASA TV.

The crew will arrive at a space station about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth early on Saturday after an approximately 23-hour flight. Along the way, you’ll have time to eat pre-packaged meals, light meals, and sleep.

Within 10 minutes of the launch, the second stage of the rocket sent a crew capsule moving at nearly 17,000 mph into Earth orbit, according to launch commentators.

Meanwhile, the first stage of the rocket descended to Earth and lovingly landed safely on a landing platform in the Atlantic Ocean on a drone ship named “Of course I still love you.”

The mission was launched by NASA on a Crew Dragon capsule since the resumption of manned spaceflight from US soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of the 2011 US Space Shuttle program. Mark the second “operational” space station team.

It went into orbit in 11 months under NASA’s new public-private partnership with SpaceX, a rocket company founded in 2002 by Musk, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O). It is also the third manned flight.

The first was a round-trip test mission that put two astronauts in orbit last May, and in November SpaceX made its first flight to a crew of four full-scale space stations.

After seeing the takeoff from launch control, a billionaire entrepreneur said in a briefing with NASA officials, “The future is good. I think it’s the dawn of a new era of space exploration.”

The Crew 2 team on Friday consisted of two NASA astronauts (Mission Commander Shane Kimbro (53 years old) and pilot Megamma Kurther (49 years old)) and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide (52 years old). , And mission specialist Tomas Specke (43 years old). ..

A video camera mounted inside the crew’s capsule shows that four helmet-clad astronauts in white flight suits and black boots are sitting side by side in control of the capsule early in the journey. Shown.

About two hours later, we relaxed in a weightless environment and hosted a brief tour of the cabin for NASA TV viewers.

“The ride quality was really smooth and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” MacArthur said. “I hope you enjoyed the show.”

Pesche held the camera over one of the capsule windows and was able to get a glimpse of Madagascar from orbit.

Long-term mission

They are expected to spend about six months on orbiting research platforms for scientific experiments and maintenance before returning to Earth. The four members of Crew 1 sent to the space station in November will return on April 28.

Crew 2’s mission was to fly in space as the Falcon 9 rocket exploded in the same first-stage booster that put Crew 1 in orbit five months ago, and the previously-flighted booster re-flighted for the first time. I made a little history of. -Used for crew launches.

The reusable booster vehicle is designed to return to Earth and land safely instead of falling into the ocean after launch, helping SpaceX pioneer to make space flight more economical. It is the center of possible rocket strategies.

SpaceX has recorded the return landings of dozens of Falcon 9 boosters, most of which have been refurbished and reused, some of which are used on multiple flights. However, until Friday’s mission, all of these flights carried only cargo.

The Crew 2 pilot, MacArthur, was the first female pilot of The Crew Dragon and made a bit of history by boarding the SpaceX capsule second from his family. She is married to NASA astronaut Bob Behnken. Bob Behnken flew a SpaceX demonstration flight with fellow astronaut Doug Hurley last year. The same crew dragon was also used for that flight.

If all goes well, Crew 2 will be greeted at the space station on Saturday by four Crew 1 astronauts (three from NASA and one from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA). There are also two Russian astronauts and one US astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to the space station.

