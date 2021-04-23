Pizza delivery company Papa John promises to take more advantage of Google’s cloud





Google LLC today signed another large cloud customer agreement with pizza delivery company Papa Johns International Inc. to sign a new multi-year agreement to use the Google Clouds infrastructure.

Papa Johns said the partnership with Google is to expand digital leadership and data cloud strategies and work with Google to expand the migration of data centers to Google Cloud. The demand for online ordering and shipping is skyrocketing, and Google Cloud is needed as the basis for continuous innovation and improved planned customer experience.

Papa Johns had already made a strong investment in Google Cloud before today’s announcement. The company said it uses a number of Google cloud services, including Cloud SQL databases, Bigtable, BigQuery analytics services, and Kubernetes Engine. They explain that these services helped build a new multi-channel marketing platform and contact with a variety of e-commerce and in-store customers. Its customer loyalty program was also built using Google’s cloud services.

Perhaps the most notable involvement with Google, at least from the customer’s perspective, is Google’s mapping system to provide more timely and relevant information about local restaurants and delivery status through the Papa Track service. The decision was to move to the map.

Carrie Turp, vice president of retail and consumer at Google Clouds, said last year that the retail and food service industry was forced to rapidly adapt to the new normal of COVID-19 lockdown, helping Google drive that transformation. He said he has played a major role in. ..

Justin Falciola, Chief Technology Officer at Papa Johns, said migrating much of its information technology infrastructure to Google Cloud will help accelerate value realization and provide a better experience for both customers and team members. I did.

Today’s news follows a series of major customer announcements from Google in February. Twitter Inc. And The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. both said they plan to move their major data processing and analytics workloads to Google Cloud that month, and soon Telus Corp. And Global Payments Inc. A similar multi-year contract with.

Then in January, the news continued that the Bertelsmann Music Group chose Google Cloud to build a highly scalable global infrastructure to enhance its digital media streaming services.

