A year later, a series of virtual visits to Fairfax County to India to prove success





Bangalore, Karnataka, India: The Fairfax County Bureau of Economic Development (FCEDA) recently closed the latest chapter in a series of successful virtual visits to India. COVID19 has forced companies to rethink their strategies and activities. FCEDA pivots by using face-to-face events online to inform companies interested in expanding the United States how they can continue their efforts within the limits imposed by the pandemic. did. After similar sessions at Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Delhi NCR were very successful, the latest virtual destination was Pune, a major innovation center. Many emerging tech companies participated on Thursday, April 22, 2021 to participate in an exclusive session of FCEDA’s virtual visit to Pune on the theme of “Growing Technology Business in Fairfax County, USA”. .. Despite the Covid19 pandemic, five virtual visits in a year were attended by more than 100 decision makers from innovative technology organizations across India making US investment decisions. Harold Brayman, Head of Foreign Affairs for the US Department of Commerce in Mumbai, gave the opening remarks, followed by a panel discussion on “The Importance of the Ecosystem for Business Success.” Featured panelists were Madhu Onteeru, Head of North American BPS Delivery at TCS, Anshu Srivastav, Startup Advisor and Mentor, Senior Charter Member at TiEPune, and Shishir Lagu, KNAV’s US Tax Partner. “Our goal was to raise awareness of Indian technology industry leaders in northern Virginia, especially in Fairfax County, which is primarily regarded as a technology hub in the Washington, DC metro area. Offering great opportunities for growth, FCEDA provides support related to market expansion for emerging technology organizations. ”Panel moderator Juhi Naithani is FCEDA’s Assistant Director for International Business Investment and International Investment from India to the County. Is leading. “Fairfax County, Northern Virginia, is an ideal place for international business expansion because of its high-tech, high-growth enterprise adoption, skilled talent availability, as well as exceptional quality of life.” Said Madoontel. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Head of North American BPS Delivery FCEDA will host the final event of its virtual visit series featuring President and CEO Victor Hoskins in Bangalore, India, on June 16, 2021. To do.

FCEDA’s Bangalore office was opened in 2004 and works with Indian companies interested in locating or expanding in the US market. More than 430 foreign companies, including 30 in India, are based in Fairfax County. The Fairfax County Department of Economic Development promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. FCEDA provides site location and business development assistance, as well as connection between county and state government agencies, to help companies find and expand Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, with business investment offices in six key global business centers: Bangalore / Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube and visit those websites at https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org/.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Dev Malik (FCEDA India Office Manager), Fairfax County, Virginia, USA, [email protected], + 91-7730941689

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos