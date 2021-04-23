Destiny 2 debuts the worst of all possible Transmog systems





Destiny 2

Bungee

Since Bungie finally announced that it would introduce a transmog system to Destiny 2 seven years later, the main question has been whether it’s implemented correctly.

Well, as of yesterday, I have some bad news.

In short, Bungie came up with the worst iteration of the transmog system they could have created. So, in theory, you could only have access to everything if you packed IRL cash or a random transmo guamer into a loot box, but that’s by no means plausible. It wasn’t.

Bungie has previously announced a split between the ability to acquire certain transmog currencies and the ability to skip that currency grind and pay silver (real money) instead.

At baseline, I was fine with this. Yes, many other games have a completely free transmog system that uses only in-game currency or, in some cases, no cosmetic conversion at all. But surely, if people want to pay to skip cosmetic grinds, that’s fine. But I had one rule. Only one rule.

There is no time gating.

My fear I mentioned in an article almost three weeks ago was that Bungie had to set up some sort of timegate that limits the amount of transmogs that can be earned and rely on the Eververse microtransaction store. .. Well, that’s exactly what happened.

Destiny 2

Bungee

Bungy has announced that it can only convert 10 armor pieces (sets, not pieces) per class with the currency earned each season. With the exception of the next season when the system arrives via Ada-1, you will instead get 20 per class.

Did a few people immediately say not so many? No, not so many. Destiny 2 has over 1,500 legendary armor. If you do the calculations here, you will get some wild results.

If you are limited to 10 items per class every 3 months season, it will take about 12.5 years to crush all current armor sets for Transmog (may be added within 10 years) I don’t count new sexual armor sets).

If you decide to catch a whale instead, it costs $ 10 for every five and about $ 3,000 to transmog all your armor. I think there are few people who buy silver bundles in bulk.

There are a few other little things about this transmog system, but I can almost explain them.

Grind requires a complex farm of three new currencies, Synthstrand, Synthcord, and Synthweave, instead of one, but when was Destiny about overly complex currencies? They increased the shader’s bright dust cost from 40 to 300. This is a significant increase, but it also reflects the old pricing once for non-collectable consumer shaders. Shaders currently cost 2500 Glimmer to apply per set, which is annoying, but who knows that you can balance it by removing the Glimmer cost from armor mods? Past Solstice glows don’t work with transmogs, but these glows have been a problem for years at this point and are none other than the last failure from these glows here.

Overall, all of these other issues are a bit tricky, but they’re still all compared to the main ones. cap. It’s all about caps.

Destiny 2

Bungee

I issued this accurate and explicit warning when I saw this coming three weeks ago, so even if I need to write something new about why the timegate or the transmog I got is badly limited. I do not know:

Bungy understands that he wants to make this a new source of income to some extent, but because the ornaments don’t go well, he installs a time gate to prevent people from shattering his armor set. Paying silver will already save you time if you can’t spend all that time crushing (whatever that crushing), so adding a timegate on top of it is very Would be bad for you.

No, it didn’t work. I can’t really remember another unified issue that has come together this way in the Destiny community. Creators, players, and daily Destiny columnists seem to agree that 99% of caps are bad ideas. And the ones who don’t seem to care are those who don’t really care about transmogs in the first place.

I didn’t expect Bungie to make this a completely free system. But the road to payment is already there. From what it sounds like, this triple synth grind was pretty boring and I didn’t really expect anything less. But with a capless system, you give people the option to grind as boringly as they want, or you can pay for shortcuts in silver. There are still students to do that, but otherwise it would be ridiculous to limit the class to two sets in a season where each season could introduce two new sets on average.

There are many other games with a much more streamlined system for transmogs, but there is no remote like a cap, except for how much in-game currency you have at a particular moment. Bungy saw a revenue opportunity and wanted to push it to the limit. They’re getting better about this in other areas, but this is an absolute complete mistake here, reminiscent of anti-Eververse anger from years ago.

Unlimited transmog functionality with as much crushing as you want is a great value-added asset for the game. The capped system was trying to annoy people endlessly, and do you see it? What exactly happened?

I don’t know what Bungy is trying to do about this. With this kind of massive backlash, a warning bell needs to ring over there. I’ve covered this game enough time to know when Bungy will finally come out and do big things. It may be too late for the three-week season, but in the worst case, change 10 caps to 20 per month, like this first bonus month. In the best case, they remove the cap completely, which I would say is the only real correct answer here. The problem is having a cap, and removing it means that anyone who has spent silver tentatively getting over the cap is screwed in.

While playing Destiny, I’ve been more passionate about the arrival of Transmog than any other feature. It’s no wonder they made a mistake when this was a clearly visible community reaction from a mile away.

Something will change. It has to do.

