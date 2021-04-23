EU Margrethe Vestager confirms that Google’s plans to remove third-party cookies are an antitrust concern





The European Commission confirmed in writing Friday that Google’s use of data to promote its advertising technology business is the focus of an ongoing antitrust investigation.

And here’s the kicker: Google’s suggestion to deprecate third-party cookies is within range.

As Brussels-based journalist Alexander Fanta emphasized on Twitter, this could in turn mean that Google’s FLoC proposal is also part of the Commission’s investigation. In that case, the same may be true for other suggestions in the Chrome Privacy Sandbox.

Alexander Fanta (@FantaAlexx) April 23, 2021

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has already launched its own investigation into Google’s plans to phase out third-party cookies after receiving complaints about how Google’s privacy sandbox proposal will affect competition. Did. The investigation is also underway.

A European Commission statement was issued in response to a question raised by Romanian parliamentarian Carmen Avram in January after Politico reported the existence of two new antitrust investigations into Google’s business practices. ..

EU competition director Margrethe Vestager responded on behalf of the Commission.

Parliamentarians have the right to answer questions to other European Union institutions or bodies, either verbally or in writing, after which they can answer in a certain amount of time.

This is not the Commission’s first public statement about Google Probes focused on its advertising technology.

In March, Bloomberg reported on an online event hosted by the European retail association EuroCommerce, attended by Vestager. Meanwhile, Google said it was facing a very large survey of its advertising business.

In addition to the privacy and impact of scaled data collection on data protection, Vestager responded to Avram by investigating whether data accumulation would benefit mergers, as in past cases. I write that.

She writes that the Commission already considers data as an asset for merger valuation, including data diversity, speed of data accumulation, dataset size and its value.

However, despite the economic value that results from processing activities, personal data protection is a fundamental right under the Charter. [of Fundamental Rights of the European Union], Vestagger wrote.

