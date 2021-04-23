757 Acceleration: Contribution to an evolving ecosystem for innovation





Robin Laird and Ed Timper Lake

While traveling to Norfolk in March 2021, I learned that Second Fleet had a direct relationship with the Mid-Atlantic Technical Bridge of the Marines. The Mid-Atlantic Technical Bridge is described as follows: The Mid-Atlantic Technology Bridge (MATB) is the first of our beliefs to be the number of technology bridges that formally link the operational navy to the scientific and technological capabilities of the Navy and Marine Corps. ..

Commander of the 2nd Fleet, Navy Information Warfare Center Atlantic Hampton Rose Attachment, Navy Surface Warfare Center Dar Glen Division Dam Neck Activity, Navy Surface Warfare Center Cardelock Division Norfolk Detachment, fighter and agile technical solution Connect people who can provide.

MATB leverages its connectivity to a robust ecosystem far beyond Virginia to drive innovative technology solutions of interest to the region and DoN. Within the next few months, MATB will establish off-base facility space for joint events. This allows for low barrier connections with the people of the Ministry of the Navy.

Obviously, modernization of military power can be carried out for three reasons.

To get some new features that weren’t previously available. Add new components that provide enhanced or more reliable operation of existing equipment-software upgradeable weapons and platforms. Simply replace worn equipment that is no longer economically viable or military useful.

By linking Tech Bridge’s operational philosophy with operational fleets, there is great potential to add value to technology modernization initiatives by seeing the final output, which is the state of the operational inventory at a particular point in time. This is a very important change in how operators using innovative technology initiatives in fleet operations can validate much faster.

While visiting CDR Bobby Hanvey, director of the Mid-Atlantic Tech Bridge, we had the opportunity to see where they were planning to set up a new headquarters. The building was designed to accommodate many small technology companies seeking to drive innovation in the region and beyond. I also met with 757 Accelerate, a regional partner of the Mid-Atlantic Technical Bridge. 757 Accelerate companies with small innovation hubs in new buildings, share office space with Mid-Tech Bridge, and coordinate local Tech Bridge outreach, scouts and SBIR educational events.

There is a partnership between the two organizations. Their relationship can shape new ways of innovating with TechBridge, which can put them in a better position to support Second Fleet’s innovation.

And it is at this level that drives ecosystem innovation that the 757 Accelerate can be found. According to their website: 757 Accelerate is a selective startup accelerator program that provides founders with capital, connections and customers.

Their 2019 Impact Report can be read at the end of this article, but the two opening comments in that report provide excellent insight into our efforts.

According to Monique Adams, the 757 Accelerate Board Chair said:

The 757 Accelerate is part of a community of interrelated, inclusive and influential entrepreneurial resources that serve founders, investors and the local economy. With 11 companies accelerating, more than 680 hours of mentorship and nearly 50 jobs created, the 757 Accelerate had an incredible impact in just two years. The 757 Accelerate is the result of a collaboration of leadership from six cities, four universities, and Towne Bank. Since then, Ferguson Ventures has joined the coalition, emphasizing the belief that we will be better.

“We continue to focus on building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the growth of all founders, including women, people of color and military veterans. 757 Accelerates More than half of companies have management We are proud to underestimate the founders, which further demonstrates that we can make a greater impact by harnessing the power of the collective.

According to Evans McMillon, Executive Director of 757 Accelerate

The last two years have been a wonderful voyage full of collaboration and community creation. 757 Accelerate graduates are ready to continue growing, helping to exceed the national average of accelerators. We are very fortunate to be able to participate in their entrepreneurial journey. By keeping entrepreneurs first and staying true to our commitment to give before you get, we attract dedicated mentors, active investors, strong community partners, founders and communities. It has had a real impact on the economy.

I met Evans McMillon during a tour of a new building with office space in the organization and conducted a telephone interview after returning to northern Virginia. According to the 757 Accelerate website, Evans is passionate about solving problems through innovation and collaboration. As a lawyer, she helped growing companies rethink their options and break down the hurdles on the road to growth. Most of Evans’s opportunities came about because she was willing to start work after saying “yes”. Prior to joining 757 Accelerate, he worked as a lawyer counseling large and small businesses at all stages of growth from entity formation to IPO. She has worked at law firms in Seattle and Virginia Beach, as well as ADS, Inc. Served as a corporate lawyer. Evans attended Dartmouth College and Duke University Law School.

In discussions with McMillon, she emphasized that the 757 Accelerate works with startups at all stages, but Sweetspot has early operational products or prototypes and product-market fit. Gender verification, traction gain, and scale. Their three-month program wraps founders in key resources and mentor founders, helping them accelerate their growth and attract investors.

The 757 Accelerate is only three years old, but because it focuses on the founder, provides rigorous and influential programming, and focuses on connecting startups to mentors, investors and customers. You can reach the critical mass, enter the market, attract and strengthen private capital and scale. Chance of success.

As McMillon said, we are building an ecosystem in which the founders want to participate.

For the US Navy, we are struggling to talk to companies at this stage of evolution, and many of these companies are producing cutting-edge technology. This means that Navy Techbridge leaders want to be able to enter this space. The 757 Accelerate will be an excellent partner to facilitate the process of translating Navy needs into the language of early entrepreneurs.

The challenges can be said as follows. How do you shape the Navy’s ecosystem to find early innovative technologies and apply them to your fleet? What is the relationship between state-of-the-art technology and the problems the Navy needs to solve?

In fact, if Tech Bridge’s approach can accept collaboration with innovative ecosystem-building groups like the 757 Accelerate, they are on the road to answering these questions.

The challenge is to identify the problem and find ways to rely on design thinking beyond engineering thinking.

As McMillon said, connecting with design thinking is a major challenge for the Navy. For example, the design thinking behind the iPad was the need to make computing more mobile. And when we opened the door to the design and explored all the different ways that computing could be made more mobile, tablets emerged as the primary answer. Initially, Apple hadn’t started making tablets. It’s about how to design mobile computing, and the iPad was the best solution produced. It’s not about the engineering-driven design of the product that’s already envisioned, but about sourcing the problem.

This is a very good example of an ecosystem where the Navy needs to find new solutions beyond the process of building a major weapons system. For example, with regard to C2F, we have found that VADM Lewis is focusing its attention on how to perform distributed C2 on integrateable fleets. He let the team take advantage of what was already available to provide such functionality.

But if you follow McMillon’s concept of design thinking and engineering thinking, the problem is: How can we achieve a more effective distributed C2? What are all the possible ways? And what are the possible solutions within reach in the commercial, security, or military fields?

In short, the challenge for the Navy in pursuing Tech Bridges is to break the engineering design / acquisition model and incorporate a design thinking approach. And obviously, organizations like the 757 Accelerate can help shape new approaches and connect the Navy to a new ecosystem paradigm.

757 Accelerate-ImpactReport2019-R12

Post View: 154

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos