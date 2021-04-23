SpaceX launches a third crew with recycled rockets and capsules





SpaceX reused capsules and rockets to launch NASA astronauts for the first time after years of proving the station’s supply capacity. The rocket was used in the company’s second astronaut flight last November.

Accepting the trend, spacecraft commander Shane Kimbro and his crew wrote their initials on the rocket soot a few weeks ago, hoping to begin the tradition.

If there is quick and complete reusability, that is the gateway to heaven. That’s what he was trying to do, and NASA’s support will make a big difference, Musk said after the launch.

Just a week ago, NASA signed a $ 3 billion deal with SpaceX to bring astronauts to Mars and make them fully reusable to achieve his ultimate award to build a city. We provided a lunar lander to the lunar lander for the purpose of. There.

Flying in recycled capsules on Friday gave NASA astronaut Megan McArthur a bit of déjà vu. She launched in the same seat in the same capsule as her husband Bob Behnken did during the flight of the first crew of SpaceX. This time Benken and his 7-year-old son were waving goodbye. MacArthur kissed and provided a virtual hug.

It was a great scene. The launch plume reflected sunlight at high altitudes and shined against a dark sky.

Despite the early morning, spectators lined up on the surrounding roads to see the Falcon fly an hour before sunrise. The lift-off was delayed by one day to take advantage of better weather along the East Coast in case of launch cancellations and emergency splashdowns.

Lance Brian, who came from Burnsville, Minnesota, said he was seeing part of history happening here. That, in this case, is a good history compared to some other things that may actually have been in our backyard.

The masked mask briefly met with an astronaut at the NASA Kennedy Space Center. Then they boarded a white seagull-winged Tesla from his electric car company. The astronaut’s spouse and children flocked around the car to love you at the end, before the caravan was pulled apart and headed for the pad in the pre-dawn darkness.

See you on the screen from now on! Tweeted Alagainco’s partner, Anne Mote.

Obviously tired, Musk later said he wouldn’t sleep the night before the crew’s launch, and this was no exception.

It’s a little easier, but I must say it’s still pretty fierce, said Musk, who started his space company in 2002.

NASA limited the number of launch guests for COVID-19, but reduced the number of passengers on SpaceX’s first privately-purchased flight. Jared Isaacman, a high-tech billionaire who bought a three-day flight, saw Falcon soar with three people accompanying him. Their capsules are still on the space station and will return to Earth next Wednesday with four astronauts. It will be refurbished in time for the September lift-off. Another NASA crew flight will continue in October.

In Friday’s automated flight, SpaceX replaced several valves and heat shields and attached a new parachute named Endeavor to the capsule after NASA retired the Space Shuttle. Other than that, the spacecraft is the same vehicle that flew before.

Excited by the crew’s re-boarding on the Endeavor, the SpaceX Launch Control Center was wirelessly transmitted shortly before takeoff.

All four astronauts clasped their hands, as Kimbro said it was the first time in more than 20 years that US, European and Japanese astronauts had launched together.

The first stage booster landed on the sea platform 9 minutes after takeoff.

SpaceX regained room at NASA’s stations after the space agency shuttle retired in 2011 and began supplying the following year. The big attraction was the return of the astronaut launch to Florida last year after relying on Russia for vehicles for years.

Former Shuttle Commander Kennedy’s director, Robert Cabana, said it would be great to have this regular rhythm again.

Boeing, another NASA contract crew transporter, has no plans to launch the NASA astronaut launch until early next year. First, to make up for the software-stricken debut of December 2019, we’ll need to repeat a test flight of the empty Starliner capsule, perhaps late in the summer.

Last Friday, SpaceX defeated two other companies, including Jeff Bezos Blue Origin, and landed astronauts on the moon for NASA in more than three years. They descend on the moon of Starship. The Starship is a shiny bullet-shaped rocket ship tested by Musk in the southeastern Texas sky near the Mexican border.

Musk said Starship should be ready to carry people within a few years, but he hopes to crush more people before he gets there. He added that the 2024 deadline for getting astronauts on the moon, set by the Trump administration, is feasible.

Frank De Winne of the European Space Agency, who turned an astronaut into a manager, said it was a great time to come here and he was very excited. He said the space station would end soon, but he said the partnership would continue in the hope of European astronauts walking day by day.

AP video journalist Cody Jackson contributed to this report.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

