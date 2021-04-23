Amazon and Google spent $ 7.5 million lobbying politicians in the first quarter of 2021





Amazon spent $ 5 million in lobbying politicians shy in the first three months of 2021. Google has also lobbied for nearly $ 3 million. In both cases, the company set a new personal record of lobbying spending. For more stories, visit Insider’s Business section.

Amazon and Google broke personal records for lobbying payments in the first three months of 2021. The two American conglomerates spent a total of $ 7.5 million on federal lobbying between January 1st and March 31st.

According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon spends the most of the two, spending $ 4.8 million in the first quarter and Google spending $ 2.7 million at the same time.

Both companies are facing increasing scrutiny from parliamentarians on a variety of issues.

In the case of Amazon, it repels everything from labor practices to anti-competitive behavior. Together with Google, legislators have raised criticisms ranging from anti-competitive behavior to business interests in China.

At a parliamentary hearing in the summer of 2020, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos defended the company alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The hearing was part of an ongoing investigation by the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee, which focused on anti-competitive behavior.

Google’s lobbying spending in the first quarter of 2021 increased by almost 50% over the same period in 2020, while Amazon’s increase increased by only 11%.

Google declined to comment on insiders, but Amazon issued the following statement regarding lobbying: “The Washington, DC team is focused on ensuring that issues that are important to policy makers, employees and customers are advocated.”

Do you have any hints? Contact Ben Gilbert, Senior Correspondent at Insider, by email ([email protected]) or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert).

